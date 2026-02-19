Anthony Richardson went from being one of the most hyped young quarterbacks in the NFL to a player whose future with the Indianapolis Colts appears tenuous at best. The former fourth overall pick has battled constant injuries, and even when on the field, his play has been subpar.

Without being able to stack together wins, Richardson hasn't had the opportunity to show what he can really do at the professional level. He's shown glimpses of greatness, but as they say, availability is the best ability.

Since the Colts are expected to retain starting quarterback Daniel Jones for the near future, Richardson's time with the Colts appears to be nearing an end. In the eyes of ESPN reporter Stephen Holder, it's beginning to feel "inevitable" that the Colts will trade Richardson.

When you add Riley Leonard to the mix, Richardson's best path forward may be playing for another team. Here are three mock trades that could reshape Richardson's career and the Colts' roster.

1) Vikings Bring in Richardson to Compete for Starting Job

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Mock Trade #1

Vikings Receive: QB Anthony Richardson, 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 113)

QB Anthony Richardson, 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 113) Colts Receive: 2026 third-round pick (No. 97)

One of the teams constantly involved with Richardson trade rumors is the Minnesota Vikings, specifically because of what head coach Kevin O'Connell said to him after the two teams played in 2024.

"You're a bad dude and you're going to play a long time in this league," O'Connell said to Richardson days after he was benched. "I still believe in you. I know these guys do, too."

O'Connell's belief in Richardson could turn into him trading for the developmental quarterback. After a horrific season from second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings may feel the need to bring in a challenger for the starting job.

If O'Connell feels he can unlock Richardson, this is a move that makes sense. This trade is difficult to make since the Vikings have no fourth-round pick, but the Colts moving up 16 spots could be worth it if there's a guy Chris Ballard really likes.

If the Colts really want to trade Richardson, I feel like Ballard would want a pick he can use this year, unless it's conditional.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

2) Rams Let Richardson Develop Behind Stafford

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Mock Trade #2

Rams Receive : QB Anthony Richardson, 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 154)

: QB Anthony Richardson, 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 154) Colts Receive: 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 167), 2027 fourth-round pick

Earlier this season, around Week 13, ESPN writer Jeremy Fowler broke the news that Richardson would be interested in playing for someone from the Sean McVay coaching tree.

"Richardson has interest in playing for a coach from the Sean McVay tree, either the man himself or a disciple like O'Connell," Fowler wrote.

Since Matthew Stafford is returning for another season after winning MVP, the Rams could trade for Richardson and give the 23-year-old time to learn behind one of the best to ever do it before taking over the reins.

McVay completely flipped the trajectory of Stafford's career. When it looked like he would be another ringless gunslinger, like Matt Ryan or Philip Rivers, McVay took over and led Stafford to a Super Bowl just four years ago.

When it comes to Richardson, the Rams would have plenty of time and talent to work with. Adding Richardson gives them a high-upside developmental option without immediate pressure to play.

In this trade idea, the Colts move 13 spots down in this year's draft but snag an extra fourth. The Rams may be willing to sacrifice future draft capital if they think Richardson can develop into their franchise guy.

3) Steelers Look to the Future

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mock Trade #3

Steelers Receive : QB Anthony Richardson

: QB Anthony Richardson Colts Receive: 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 159), 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 215)

The Steelers have a ton of draft capital to work with this year. Newly hired head coach Mike McCarthy will have the following picks to work with: 1 first, 1 second, 3 thirds, 2 fourths, 1 fifth, 2 sixths, and 2 sevenths.

If they use all of their selections, that would be a 12-man rookie class. Instead of making so many picks, they could dump off some of their draft capital in exchange for a project quarterback who could compete for the starting job.

We've seen Chris Ballard load up on late-round picks before. In what could be his final draft as the Colts' general manager, he may not be willing to miss out on a player he thinks could break out.

Richardson hasn't proven that he is worth more than Day 3 draft capital. The Colts don't have to sacrifice a pick in this trade, which makes it a tad more appealing.