No matter how much or how little hope Indianapolis Colts fans have had over the past few seasons, each year has ended the same: one game away from .500 and no playoff appearance.

Although it briefly appeared that things were changing in the first half of the 2025 season, the football gods cruelly brought Colts fans back to earth with a seven-game losing streak to end the season. Indy squandered the best record in the league, becoming the first team to finish under .500 after starting 7-1.

Despite another disappointing end, the Colts retained general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen. The hope is for them to win games throughout all 17 weeks, not just 10.

That being said, sportsbooks don't have utmost confidence in the Colts. Indy's 2026 win total is at over/under 8.5, with the under being favored at -125 (per DraftKings Sportsbook). The books foresee another mediocre year, but can the Colts prove them wrong?

DraftKings has released Over/Under Win Totals for next season



Team Total (Over, Under)



Ravens 10.5 (-145, +120)

Bills 10.5 (-125, +105)

Chiefs 10.5 (-105, -115)

Chargers 10.5 (+110, -130)

Patriots 10.5 (+125, -150)

Bengals 9.5 (-115, -105)

Broncos 9.5 (-110, -110)

Texans 9.5… — NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) February 18, 2026

Based on last season's record, the Colts have the fourth-easiest schedule in 2026. Six of their 17 games will come against teams that played in the 2025 postseason, with four of those coming against division rivals. Aside from the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, the only playoff teams the Colts will face are the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, both of which were eliminated in the wild-card round.

Depending on what moves the Colts make this offseason, their win total could change significantly. If the Colts are able to keep quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Alec Pierce, and safety Nick Cross, their odds could shoot up. If they make a blockbuster move for a proven edge rusher, like Trey Hendrickson or Bradley Chubb, their odds will get even better.

Aside from their win total, the Colts are +140 to make the postseason, which implies a 41% chance of coming to reality. In the divisional race, the Colts are +350, sitting behind both the Texans and Jaguars.

The Colts held a strong grip on the AFC South leaderboard before Daniel Jones suffered a torn Achilles and fractured fibula. With their starting quarterback sidelined, the Colts spiraled. Their grip quickly loosened, and before you could blink, the Jaguars took over as AFC South leaders.

This is the third AFC South title in Jaguars’ franchise history. pic.twitter.com/c0ZnQnk1ml — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2026

Steichen has struggled against the Texans and Jaguars during his time in Indy, going a combined 2-10 against the division's best since he was hired. The Colts can't afford to be swept by their division rivals in 2026 if they want a real shot at home-field advantage and postseason football.

With less than a month to go until free agency, we'll see what moves the Colts make to bolster their roster ahead of a decisive season.

