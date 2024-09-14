Anthony Richardson's Legs Could Make History Sunday vs. Packers
When discussing Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, it often doesn't take long before the topic veers away from his abilities as a passer. That's because, despite routinely proving he can make special throws, Richardson's superpowers truly lie within his legs.
Last week against the Houston Texans, Richardson racked up 56 yards and a late fourth-quarter touchdown on just six carries. With that hard-nosed, three-yard score, Richardson became just the fourth quarterback in NFL history with a rushing touchdown in four of his first five career games. That performance also made Richardson the youngest quarterback to record a rushing touchdown and multiple 50-plus-yard passing touchdowns in the same game.
However, this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, Richardson can either join elite company or stand alone atop an impressive mark.
According to NFL Communications, with one rushing touchdown on Sunday, Richardson will join Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with a rushing touchdown in five of their first six career games. Richardson would also tie Newton and Robert Griffin III (six) for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in their first six career games. Two touchdowns on the ground would move Richardson ahead alone in the top spot.
Richardson has a rushing touchdown in all but one of his first five career games (left the outlier due to injury), and had a game with two rushing scores in his Week 2 start last season against the Texans.
So far in his young career, Richardson has carried the ball 31 times for 192 yards (6.2 avg.), resulting in 13 first downs and 5 touchdowns.
The Colts face the Packers on the road on Sunday at Lambeau Field at 1:00 p.m. ET.
