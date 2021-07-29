Bleacher Report Lists Colts As Team That Should Offer Trade Package For Star Pass Rusher

General Manager Chris Ballard isn't afraid to pull off some big trades for veteran players. Bleacher Report identifies one trade Ballard should consider making prior to the start of the 2021 season.

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard is never afraid to pull the trigger on a big trade to help the Colts.

You only have to look at defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and new quarterback Carson Wentz to see that Ballard certainly walks the walk.

Now, Ballard could find himself in position to strike again while the iron is hot with Arizona Cardinals star defensive end Chandler Jones requesting a trade out of the desert due to contract disagreements.

Though the Colts have roughly $20 million remaining in salary cap space ahead of the 2021 season and certainly have the need for an elite-level pass rusher on the outside, it's unlikely that the Colts would part with any draft picks for one year of Jones.

However, Bleacher Report believes the Colts should make an offer to the Cardinals for Jones' services, adding a All-Pro caliber talent to a defense that looks to make the jump to an elite-level unit in 2021.

Chandler Jones should be the next target. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jones requested a trade from the Cardinals earlier this offseason. The 31-year-old veteran is reportedly unhappy with his current contract. Jones' base salary is $15.5 million this season, but the Colts can lower the initial number while adding an extra year or two. By doing so, Indianapolis can place an established pass-rusher opposite first-round rookie Kwity Paye. A front featuring Jones, Paye, Buckner and Grover Stewart would be counted among the league's best.

Indianapolis could easily fit Jones' $15.5 million salary under the current cap and could even negotiate a new deal with the 31-year-old pass rusher, pairing him with names like Buckner, Grover Stewart and first-round draft pick Kwity Paye along the defensive line.

What became a weakness in the offseason following the loss of Denico Autry to the Tennessee Titans and Justin Houston to free agency could quickly become a strength of the team, should Ballard pursue such a move.

It's just not something that seems feasible for the Colts right now, especially with a few more extensions to hand out following the signing of right tackle Braden Smith Wednesday, along with the Colts' focus on hoarding picks in 2022 coming off of a truncated college football season and draft experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones is certainly fun to try and project onto the Colts' roster for the 2021 season, but's just that – a projection and nothing more – at this point.

Have thoughts on Bleacher Report tabbing the Indianapolis Colts as a destination for Chandler Jones via trade? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.