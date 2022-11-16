Skip to main content

Bobby Okereke Raves about Matt Ryan

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke got another level of appreciation for veteran-quarterback Matt Ryan during transition.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke got a new level of appreciation for veteran-quarterback Matt Ryan when he saw how the 15-year pro handled being benched.

Ryan was injured in the Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but head coach Frank Reich announced they were moving to Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season, Ryan injury or not.

Reich's tenure lasted just two more games, and interim coach Jeff Saturday reinstated Ryan as the starter for the Colts 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. 

Okereke got a first-hand look at how Ryan handled the situation with Ehlinger and came away impressed with Ryan's level of professionalism and leadership.

"All the adversity the offense went through at the beginning of the year, and then when Sam was named the starter, really couldn't have spoke more highly of Matt," Okereke told The 33rd Team in a video interview.

"Just the way that he helped Sam prepare for the games and gave him all the insight that he's had over his playing career. All the checks and the way he sees the game just trying to bring Sam along. So really gained a lot of respect for Matt going through that adversity."

"And then when it was his turn again to get the starting job and go out there and perform, he didn't miss a beat."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Okereke credits both quarterback and the team atmosphere for a smooth transition.

"And you see Sam, and he's not there sulking his head, he's there supporting his teammate," said Okereke.

"It's really that locker room camaraderie. We want the team to win. We understand that it's a competitive league, and the best 11 guys are going to play on offense or defense, so everyone supports each other, and we want to try and get a win."

The Colts will have a chance to even their record at 5-5-1 on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are 8-1 but lost their first game of the season on Monday.

If the Colts can continue their positive momentum and get a win against the Eagles, they'll find themselves back in the thick of the playoff race.        

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) reacts after an interception in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

State of the Colts' Defense: Secondary

By Drake Wally
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) leaves the field after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Colts lost 11-26. The Indianapolis Colts Versus Jacksonville Jaguars On Sunday Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla
News

Locked On Colts: Shaquille Leonard's Season Over, but Colts Will Be Fine

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_18891701
Film

Will Fries Impresses at Right Guard in Colts' Win: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Andrew Sendejo (42) celebrates an interception by Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Colts All-Pro Defender Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery

By Andrew Moore
Aug 30, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mason Schreck (86) runs against Indianapolis Colts linebacker Tyrell Adams (45) and defensive back George Odum (30) during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium.
News

New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter

By Jake Arthur
Bernhard Raimann vs Jaguars
News

Who Will be Colts 2nd-Half Breakout Player?

By HH Staff
Jeff Saturday OL vs Raiders Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Saturday's Colts on the Move in Latest NFL Power Rankings

By HH Staff
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts’ Win, Jeff Saturday Debut vs. Raiders

By Andrew Moore