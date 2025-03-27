Build-A-Ballard: Offensive Tackles Colts May Target in 2025 NFL Draft
The Build-A-Ballard series is back just in time for the 2025 NFL Draft. With the draft a little under a month a way, it's time to look at which players best fit the Indianapolis Colts and the Chris Ballard mold.
For those who are unaware of this series, Build-A-Ballard uses past information about Colts general manager Chris Ballard-led draft classes in order to predict players that he will be high on in the upcoming class. Ballard is a strong believer in testing numbers, so this series has been able to produce quite a few hits since it debuted in 2019.
Last year was a bit of a struggle for the Build-A-Ballard brand, as the team's first selection, Laiatu Latu, broke most of Ballard's previous molds at the position. The remaining high picks did fall in line well with the typical archetypes, but the Latu selection is one of the biggest high-profile misses this series has had to date. This series is an adaptable one that changes with new information, so it is time to update the parameters for each position with the drastic shift from past types.
The first position in the series this year is offensive tackle. Will Ballard build up the trenches yet again in 2025?
Past Drafted Players
The Colts have selected five offensive tackles since the 2018 draft (Braden Smith will not be included in this data pool due to him being drafted initially to play guard). The most notable selections in this group are Bernhard Raimann (3rd round in 2022), Blake Freeland (4th round in 2023), and Matt Goncalves (3rd round in 2024). Raimann and Goncalves are the lone top-100 selections in this position group.
Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan (2022)
Raimann is arguably Ballard's greatest draft find to date, nabbing the team's franchise left tackle in the third round of the 2022 draft. Raimann was touted as a highly athletic player with outstanding ability as a run blocker, but he slipped a bit come draft day due to his age and his inexperience playing the position (he transitioned to tackle after initially playing tight end).
Raimann is currently in line to receive a massive extension from the Colts sometime this offseason or next.
Blake Freeland, BYU (2023)
The Colts again dipped into the tackle well in the 2023 draft, this time selecting Freeland out of BYU in the fourth round. He was arguably the most athletic tackle in his draft class, and the experience and the size to back up the workout numbers. He was a worthwhile gamble early on day three to see what he could develop into.
Freeland is still on the Colts' roster as a reserve offensive tackle and currently is in line to be the team's swing tackle option next season.
Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh (2024)
The Colts made it three years in a row with a tackle selection by taking Goncalves out of Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2024 draft. Goncalves missed a majority of his final season due to an injury, but the Colts were intrigued by his size and his ability as a run blocker. Goncalves also would have tested phenomenally if his injury didn't limit his ability to do offseason workouts.
Goncalves is potentially in line to start at right guard next season as the Colts moved on from Will Fries in free agency.
Common Traits and Updates
Offensive tackle is arguably the cleanest Build-A-Ballard profile that we have in the series. Since Ballard has only selected five tackles in his time with the Colts, he has rarely taken a swing on outliers from his typical mold. This has made the mold quite easy to craft, even with how much of an athletic outlier Zach Banner was back in the 2017 draft.
Using these players as the sample size, we get a general mold of what the Colts are looking for at the position:
- At least 6’6”, 300 pounds
- 70th percentile or better 10-yard split
- 90th percentile or better 3-cone drill
- 85th percentile or better broad jump
- 60th percentile or better short-shuttle
Ballard is also a huge fan of position change players, so tackles that have spent time in college at multiple positions on the offensive line (or at tight end) will receive a slight boost. Players will also get a minor bump if their run blocking his of high caliber, as the Colts seem much more confident in their ability to develop players as a pass blocker than as a run blocker in their system.
2025 Draft Prospects that Fit
1) Chase Lundt, UConn
- Size: 6’7”, 304 pounds
- Arm Length: 32.625 inches
- Measurables: N/A (Injury)
Why He Fits:
This series somewhat missed last season on Goncalves because he didn't do any of the tests at the combine or at his pro day. Goncalves fit every aspect of the mold on paper, we just didn't have the confirmed numbers to perfectly fit him in the series. So this year, I'm taking my shot with Lundt.
Lundt is everything the Colts covet in an offensive tackle prospect. He is massive, uber athletic on film, and a devastating run blocker. His ability in the zone run game is one of the best in this draft, and he is almost identical on film to players like Goncalves and Freeland in college. His ability in pass protection needs a bit of work, but he is the clearest fit for the Build-A-Ballard mold at tackle in this draft.
2) Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
- Size: 6’6”, 331 pounds
- Arm Length: 33.125 inches
- Measurables: 40 Time: 5.01 seconds / Bench: 25 reps / 10-Yard Split: 1.75 seconds / Vertical Jump: 29.5 inches / Broad Jump: 111 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.82 seconds / 3-Cone Drill: 7.81 seconds
Why He Fits:
Ersery is a massive tackle from the midwest that only began playing the position a few years ago. Sound familiar? The comparisons to Raimann may end after that one sentence above, but Ersery is very close to the Colts' preferred mold at the position. He is a massive people-mover in the run game and his imposing style of play would be a treat as a future option at right tackle.
His short-shuttle and 3-cone times are a little below what the Colts tend to target, but the team might be generous with him given the 331 pound frame.
3) Logan Brown, Kansas
- Size: 6’6”, 311 pounds
- Arm Length: 33.875 inches
- Measurables: 40 Time: 5.18 seconds / Bench: 26 reps / 10-Yard Split: 1.75 seconds / Vertical Jump: 32 inches / Broad Jump: 111 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.51 seconds / 3-Cone Drill: 7.75 seconds
Why He Fits:
Brown is a player who I struggled with when it came to this series. On one hand, Brown fits everything the Colts look for at offensive tackle and very well could be the top fit in this draft. He's an athletic and long tackle with five-star pedigree who likes to mix it up in the run game. The only problem is that Brown was dismissed from Wisconsin due to an internal incident back in 2023. This may be overlooked if it were any other college, but Ballard has a soft spot for his alma mater Wisconsin.
That being said, Ballard's son is the backup quarterback for Kansas, so maybe his son will vouch for Brown's character. All this speculation aside, Brown is too good of a fit for this series to completely leave him out.
Honorable Mentions
Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M: Athletic and violent tone-setter with the potential to grow as a pass blocker.
Caleb Etienne, BYU: Massive offensive tackle that is explosive. Colts met with him at his pro day this offseason.
Jalen Travis, Iowa State: Athletic offensive tackle with a very impressive background at Princeton prior to transferring to Iowa State.
Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State: Multi-year college starter that had a phenomenal pro day. Could be a UDFA target for the team.
Jack Nelson, Wisconsin: Lanky offensive tackle that locked it down at Wisconsin the past few years.
