How Camryn Bynum Signing Bolsters Colts' Defense
The Indianapolis Colts and former Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum have agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The deal makes Bynum the eighth highest-paid safety in the NFL in terms of average annual value and keeps him in Indy through the 2028 season.
Bynum is a former fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft who became a starter with the Vikings in his second year. The former college cornerback from the University of California found a home as the deep safety in Brian Flores' defense, controlling the middle of the field.
Bynum flourished in his three years as the starting free safety for the Vikings. Bynum racked up 342 tackles, eight interceptions, 28 passes defended, and three forced fumbles during his time in Minnesota.
With Indy hiring former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo this offseason, the Colts were in desperate need of a top-flight free safety. Anarumo's defense was at its best with the Bengals when Jessie Bates III was roaming the deep center of the field. If there was any hope of Anarumo turning the defense around in 2025, help at safety was needed.
The deal given out by the Colts to Bynum further proves that general manager Chris Ballard was determined to bring in one of the top safeties on the market. The $60 million deal and $15 million average annual value are the most given to an outside free agent by Ballard in his tenure as the Colts' GM.
Bynum brings a ball-hawking mentality to the backend of the Colts' secondary. He has the ball skills to generate turnovers and make life difficult for receivers in his area. Bynum's three interceptions in 2024 ranked 12th among all safeties. He also allowed a quarterback rating of 77.6 and only two touchdowns in coverage last season.
Bynum also brings durability to the safety position, something the Colts have not experienced with Julian Blackmon. Bynum has not missed a game in the last three seasons and has only missed three games total in his career.
The 26-year-old Bynum will pair with Nick Cross to form the Colts' safety tandem for 2025 and potentially the foreseeable future. Bynum and Cross are an excellent fit with one another, as Bynum is at his best in the deep middle of the field while Cross excels closer to the line of scrimmage. A young, athletic safety duo hopes to energize the secondary for Indy.
Locking up Bynum is an encouraging start to the free agency period for the Colts and a boost to a defense in desperate need of playmakers at all three levels.
