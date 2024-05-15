Colts 2024 Schedule Strength Ranked by NFL.com
As NFL teams get into off-season training programs, they also learn their new regular season schedules. With the release on tap for 8 pm tonight, many fans are amped to see divisional game placement, primetime matchups, and cross-conference battles. For the Indianapolis Colts, they're in the same company.
As for NFL.com, they recently ranked all 32 teams and their respective strength of schedule on X. Using 2023's win percentages, Indianapolis finds itself in the softer portion of the list going into 2024.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Overall, Indy's opponents compile a win percentage of 49.1%, which is a losing mark. Regardless of who is on tap to face the Colts in 2024, Indianapolis fell to the Cincinnati Bengals without Joe Burrow at quarterback last year. Later in 2023, Indy also got dominated by a bad Atlanta Falcons team with Taylor Heinecke as the signal-caller. Neither of these losses was pretty or competitive, showing that the Colts still had work to do on the roster at the time. The point is that any team in the NFL can show up to win during any matchup, so don't let the analytics get taken too seriously.
Earlier in the year, Indianapolis released their opponents for the upcoming season. The Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, and Green Bay Packers are notable pairings that won't be easy games for Indianapolis, regardless of the location.
The games that will always matter the most on the schedule are the divisional collisions. The Houston Texans are coming off a fantastic entry season for passer C.J. Stroud and will look to keep the AFC South crown in 2024. However, the Tennessee Titans have new energy with promising head coach Brian Callahan at the helm. Lastly, the Jacksonville Jaguars still have a great offensive mind in Doug Pederson and a solid quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. We'll see if Indianapolis can stay level with an AFC South that keeps getting tougher.
The Colts are coming off a promising 2023 campaign but didn't get the job done in reaching the playoffs. Fast forward to the 2024 off-season, and hopes are high that Anthony Richardson can be the quarterback Indy needs while finding his footing in year two. Also, notable names like Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor, and Adonai Mitchell will seek to hit the ground running as quickly as possible to kick off week one with a victory. With plenty of potential for Shane Steichen's troops coming into the new season on all sides of the ball, it still hinges on the success of the young offense and the health of Richardson to complement the defense and special teams.
After a campaign with some excitement and better-than-expected results, will Indianapolis notch more primetime games this year? Given the fantastic battle against the Texans in week 18 and the promising nature surrounding Indy's roster, it could be a possibility. Tonight, the NFL world will find out.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.