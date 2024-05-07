NFL Analyst Reveals Colts' Rookie Receiver Could Be ‘Top 10’
The Indianapolis Colts had a successful 2024 NFL Draft when it was all said and done. One of the most exciting picks came in the second round (52nd overall) when Indianapolis took Texas talent Adonai Mitchell at wide receiver.
Despite a lack of experience in college, Mitchell's potential in Shane Steichen's offense is something to look into. Adding a quarterback with diverse skills like Anthony Richardson to the mix can only amplify the hype behind this selection.
Recently, on an episode of the Ross Tucker Podcast, NFL analyst Greg Cosell discussed the NFL Draft and had an interesting statement regarding Colts receiver Mitchell and college prospect rankings.
Cosell said: “I will say that I spoke to one coach who’s been in the league for 30 years on the offensive side of the ball, and he had (Adonai) Mitchell as his third-rated wide receiver ahead of (Rome) Odunze. So, Mitchell has tremendous talent.”
Cosell continued by breaking down a few things he felt Mitchell showed incredible abilities in executing on the field: “This guy can get in and out of breaks. He showed the ability to sink his hips, and he can run, he can get over the top.”
Cosell concluded with: “I thought he had the traits and attributes to develop into a top 10 receiver in the league as his career develops.”
For an analyst as measured and sharp as Cosell to reveal a coach of 30 years in the NFL had Mitchell ranked higher than Washington prospect (now Chicago Bears receiver) Rome Odunze is wild news. The thought is even crazier looking back and seeing that Indianapolis grabbed Mitchell with the 52nd overall selection.
While he had big moments (and a championship) as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs (2021-2022), he broke out in 2023 with Texas. During 14 games, Mitchell caught 55 passes for 845 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He also showed incredible catch efficiency, posting a 1.8% drop rate (fifth in FBS with 50 or more targets).
Mitchell is young and has much to learn before hitting his full stride in the NFL. However, not only will he be under the tutelage of Ring of Honor member and Colts legend Reggie Wayne, but he also has a company of pass-catchers around him to help with adjustments. Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce can all benefit from Mitchell getting into the full swing of things as fast as possible.
With an AFC South that looks more competitive than it has in recent memory, Indianapolis needs all the offensive weapons they can get. Mitchell looks poised to be a difference-maker in Steichen's offense as the Colts push toward the 2024 regular season. We'll see how the Texas prospect adjusts to life in the pros.
