2026 Mock Draft Has Colts Turning Heads
The Indianapolis Colts wanted their former fourth-overall pick, quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr., to pan out as the signal-caller the franchise had been seeking since 2019, when Andrew Luck retired due to sustaining too many career injuries.
However, Richardson is now the backup quarterback in his third season. This was due to Indianapolis signing veteran Daniel Jones to compete with Richardson, but the former New York Giant won the duel and is now thriving in Shane Steichen's offense.
If Jones continues this momentum, perhaps the Colts will keep him for the long term on a new deal. However, The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner still has the Colts taking a quarterback in his 2026 NFL mock draft. Who, you ask? Texas' Arch Manning with the 28th-overall pick.
"How’s this for a good time? Manning has not had the start scouts were looking for, so it begs the question: Is the player we’ve seen over the season’s first month a glimpse at what Manning will ultimately become?"
Baumgardner finishes his assessment by saying: "But he’s only been a starter for a month, under some of the brightest lights anyone can imagine. His arm talent is still elite, and though he probably needs another season at Texas, he’s going to be on every QB-needy team’s radar until he officially says he’s heading back to Austin for 2026."
Baumgardner mentions Manning will be on the radar of 'every QB-needy team.' But, as mentioned previously, if Jones can play great football for the rest of the 2025 season and possibly lead Indy to an AFC South title and playoff spot, the Colts should consider keeping him for years to come.
The Colts currently have two QBs on their roster that might end up being the solution they've been desperately seeking. If the franchise feels Jones or Richardson can pan out long-term, it's unlikely they'll want to use a first-round pick on any quarterback.
But anything can happen in the NFL, so there's always a chance that, if it unfolds that way, the Colts have their eye on Manning.
Manning's numbers aren't the worst, but he hasn't lived up to the massive expectations that were placed on him due to his last name. There is still plenty of football left to play this year, and Manning will do everything possible to adjust and look more like one of the best QBs in college football.
However, it would take an absolute collapse from Jones and little to no improvement from Richardson for the Colts to draft Manning next year. But, even if the Colts were to need another field general, who's to say they'll take Manning if he doesn't elevate to a higher caliber of efficiency?
Quarterback has been a gargantuan issue for the Colts over the last six years before Jones took over under center. Indianapolis still has 13 games left, but if the Colts secure 10-plus victories and finally make the playoffs, there's a likelihood they will retain him for his services.
It's far away, but it will be interesting to see where Manning falls in next year's draft if he decides to declare, and if he gets selected by the Colts.