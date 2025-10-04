3 Bold Predictions for Colts vs. Raiders Clash
The Indianapolis Colts face another test of adversity this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders as fans and critics wonder how Indy will bounce back from its first loss of the season.
The Colts will look to grab their fourth win of the season and hold onto the AFC South throne as the Jacksonville Jaguars slowly creep up behind them.
Indy will need a few things to go their way to secure a victory, including quarterback Daniel Jones to deal strikes across the field. That takes us to our first of three bold predictions for Sunday's showdown.
1. Daniel Jones Has His First 3+ Passing Touchdown Game as a Colt.
Even though wide receiver Alec Pierce will be out this weekend, the Colts' receiving corps still has plenty of talent to carry the load.
Josh Downs, Tyler Warren, and Michael Pittman Jr. have been reliable targets in the passing game. Pittman already has three touchdowns this season, and Warren has three games with 70+ receiving yards. Not to mention, Adonai Mitchell is a talented player, and if the Colts choose to play him after last week's fiasco, he'll be looking to avenge his own name.
Jones has had one passing touchdown in each game this season, which is exactly why he's due for a stellar performance. The Raiders' secondary has yet to allow a three-touchdown passer, but I think that changes against Indiana Jones on Sunday.
2. Adonai Mitchell Scores His First Colts Touchdown
I made this same prediction last week. He was only a yard away!
This take is completely dependent on if Mitchell even sees the field. Colts head coach Shane Steichen has refused to reveal anything to the media, but if Mitchell plays, then he's got one last opportunity to redeem himself as a starter before Pierce returns next week.
His dropped touchdown last week is inexcusable, but the Colts don't have another receiver as talented as Mitchell on the roster. It'll be interesting to see if Steichen benches him for accountability purposes, but I feel his route tree is too valuable to the Colts' offensive game plan.
3. Ashton Jeanty Rushes for 100+ Yards and 2+ Touchdowns
A win won't come easily for Indianapolis. The Raiders have an extremely gifted rusher in Jeanty, and he finally broke out last week after returning to his "Michael Myers" pre-rush stance.
The Colts allowed the Rams' top rusher, Kyren Williams, to go for 77 yards on 13 carries last week. In Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, J.K. Dobbins went for 76 yards on 14 carries.
I think if Jeanty gets 20 or more carries, then he could reach 100-plus yards and two scores against a Colts' run defense that has looked vulnerable at times.
Colts vs. Raiders will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.