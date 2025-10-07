3 Kickers for Colts to Consider as Spencer Shrader Replacements
The Indianapolis Colts have been humming so far through five weeks of the NFL season, sitting at a great 4-1 record. The offense and defense have both played well, complementing each other perfectly.
But one of the biggest weapons for Indy was kicker Spencer Shrader. After striking 13/14 field goals and hitting all 14 extra points, Shrader sustained a season-ending knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders.
After his injury was identified as a torn ACL and MCL, Shrader's season was immediately designated as over.
Due to Shrader's massive injury news, the Colts now must figure out a replacement kicker to finish out the final 12 games of the 2025 season. While a replacement will likely be a downgrade from what Shrader provided, there are luckily reliable names on the market.
Here are three kickers who stand out as possible stopgaps for Indianapolis.
Michael Badgley
Veteran kicker Michael Badgley has plenty of experience in the NFL and even played with the Colts during the 2021 season. During his short time with the Colts, Badgley put up 18/21 field goals and went 39/39 on extra points.
Badgley has struggled during his six-year career with 50-plus-yard field goals, connecting on just 5/13, which finishes at an underwhelming 38.5 percent. Luckily, Indianapolis' offense has been good enough to get within that range consistently. Keep an eye on a possible reunion with Badgley to replace Shrader.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Zane Gonzalez
Zane Gonzalez has had a bit of an up-and-down career in the NFL, but can fill in nicely for Indianapolis. Unlike Badgley, Gonzalez has more of a powerful leg and has hit 11/19 50-plus-yard field goals through 69 career games.
Gonzalez hasn't necessarily been bad, but he has not been the most consistent kicker. Gonzalez sits directly at 80 percent for his career on field goal connections on 120 attempts. The free agent kicker market is shallow, but Gonzalez is a proven player with efficient seasons.
Matt Prater
The undisputed most accomplished kicker on this list, and perhaps on the open market, two-time Pro Bowler Matt Prater has seen and done it all in the league throughout his 19-year career. Prater might be 41 years old, but he's arguably the best fit for what Indianapolis needs, and he won't cost a fortune.
Prater has hit an impressive 417 field goals on 498 attempts for a percentage of 83.7. The most attractive feature of Prater's skill set is his ability to capitalize on deep attempts. Prater has a blistering 82/109 field goals made from 50-plus yards. The Colts should heavily consider signing Prater, as he's the most proven of any available kicker.