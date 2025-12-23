Colts' Injury Issues Persist, Lose Promising Center vs. 49ers

The Indianapolis Colts have lost starting center Tanor Bortolini for the rest of the game against the San Francisco 49ers in a 'gotta have it' battle.

C Tanor Bortolini has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/gIIN1qt4on — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 23, 2025

Now, backup Danny Pinter has entered the contest as the general of the offensive line. After heading into this game without both starting offensive tackles, this is a massive blow to an offense that must have everything it can get up front.

With how immobile Rivers is, and the importance behind an efficient offensive line for him and Jonathan Taylor, this is arguably the worst thing that could have happened to Indy.

The remaining starters are left guard Quenton Nelson and right guard Matt Goncalves, the latter of whom is playing right tackle in relief of Braden Smith (Injured Reserve - concussion).

So far, Rivers has looked crisp and in control of the offense. In reality, he looks far and away better than he did in his return to the NFL against the Seattle Seahawks.

PHILIP RIVERS THROWING TDs IN 2025



INDvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/Pp98lKDPlZ — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

Luckily for Shane Steichen's offense, Rivers is a maestro at making the necessary adjustments at the line of scrimmage. Regardless of what the offensive line looks like, Rivers will at least give them the best chance to succeed every play.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) waits on the field against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Colts continue to be decimated by injuries. While DeForest Buckner just returned after an absence due to a neck injury, there are still a mountain of holes in the roster where they need the talent most.

Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward are out with injuries, removing the top two cornerbacks from the game.

On the offensive side, Bernhard Raimann and Smith are out. Adding Bortolini to the mix is a gut punch to the Colts.

Luckily, Rivers is playing a solid game and has put up two touchdown passes to Alec Pierce on the evening.

The Colts will continue to fight to stave off a serious contender in the 49ers. Offensively, Brock Purdy has been cooking, connecting often to Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle.

Defensively, Rivers has had his way with Robert Saleh's cause. If that continues is a big question, but so far, Rivers has traversed his diminishing physical attributes to push San Francisco's defense.

3rd-and-goal at the 16-yard line.



Philip Rivers finds Alec Pierce for a Colts touchdown.pic.twitter.com/c7HHQ5nprh — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) December 23, 2025

This one on primetime is must-see TV as Rivers and Purdy duke it out in what appears to be the start of a fantastic clash of cross-conference opponents.