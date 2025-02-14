Should Colts Acquire Aaron Rodgers?
The Indianapolis Colts have Anthony Richardson heading into his third season as the leader under center at quarterback.
While the former fourth-overall selection hasn't had the ideal first two seasons he would've likely wanted, he still possesses unique skills that can help catapult his development in the right direction. He's also young enough to climb out of his inefficiency slump.
On the flip side, the New York Jets announced they'll be moving on from 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers which will make him a free agent.
Plenty of teams will be able to use Rodgers' abilities as a field general if he can bounce back from a rough 2024, and the Colts are a squad with uncertainty at the position given Richardson's big-time passing struggles. This begs the question: should the Colts consider signing Rodgers?
Let's discuss it more.
Why They Should
Rodgers is over 40 (41) with a whopping 20 years of NFL experience. He did show regression in 2024 with the Jets but still put up solid numbers of 368 completions out of 584 attempts (63.0%) for 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
Rodgers needs a fresh start after playing for a franchise that hasn't been able to figure out the QB position in some time, and the Colts have weapons and an offensive line to help the former league MVP.
Rodgers would hypothetically have the services of playmakers like running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce, as well as a solid offensive line. Pairing Rodgers with Shane Steichen may also produce interesting results.
If the Colts address tight end and get second-rounder AD Mitchell on track to improve, Rodgers can flourish in this offense in Indy. The biggest question is if/when he'll fall off a cliff with age. As has been well-documented, not every quarterback can do the 'Tom Brady' and play efficiently past 40.
If Rodgers still has gas left in the tank, it might make sense if Indy feels he can help elevate their team to the playoffs and win the AFC South for the first time since 2014. But it might signal the NFL that they're giving up on their 2023 QB investment Richardson.
Why They Shouldn't
The obvious reason is Rodgers' age and wear and tear. Rodgers has about a year or two left in the league unless he finds a massive stride at the end of his career. It isn't likely, especially with so many injuries and a recent season-ending one in 2023 (Achilles).
Rodgers will also command a big enough contract that Indianapolis may shy away from obtaining him. Currently, Indy has $31,074,247 available but might want to reserve that for upcoming contracts and offseason talent to sign in more needy positions than quarterback.
Lastly, the team is probably investing everything possible in Richardson breaking out this year. The franchise banked on the potential of the young signal-caller, so bringing on Rodgers is probably destroying that notion.
Rodgers is a heck of a player but almost double the age of Richardson and doesn't necessarily fit the offense of Steichen. The approach seems to be predicated on running the football to open up deep opportunities for big plays.
Rodgers has the arm talent, but not the rushing ability of the athletic Richardson to put defenses in a bind when defending the run. While Richardson hasn't been a very effective passer to this point, he's too young and his potential is too great to quit on him now with a Rodgers acquisition.
The Bottom Line
The Colts need to avoid this signing, plain and simple. It's no knock on one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play, but more because Indianapolis invested their future in Richardson.
Chris Ballard and Steichen need to see this through with the former Florida Gator, and bringing in a high-profile leader like Rodgers puts that strategy in jeopardy. While anything can happen, the Colts aren't in the best position to get Rodgers, who probably wants to play with a team where he'll be the undisputed leader at QB.
Don't expect the Colts to pony up the money they need to save for other areas of the roster for an aging quarterback like Rodgers who's likely near the end of his legendary career.
Verdict: Don't Sign
