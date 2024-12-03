Colts Address Major Area of Need in Latest NFL Mock Draft
While the Indianapolis Colts' 2024 regular season campaign may be far over, but it's never too early to take a sneak peek at the draft class for the upcoming 2025 offseason.
The incoming group of prospects for this 2025 class is one that's received some up-and-down reviews, without a far-and-above number one player being atop the board, and not much "elite" level talent to pounce on as there was during the early portion of last year's class.
However, while the outlook may not be as flashy as last offseason, the Colts still have a worthwhile opportunity to land an impact playmaker on either side of the ball.
The draft still sits a few months away from going down, but a few media outlets have already begun to toss some predictions and mock drafts for how the first round could go once April rolls around.
The latest 2025 NFL mock draft stems from Pro Football Focus and analyst Trevor Sikkema, where the Colts find themselves picking in the middle of the first-round at 15th overall-- coincidentally, the same spot they picked in last time around in the 2023 draft, eventually selecting edge rusher Laiatu Latu.
Yet, this time, PFF had the Colts prioritizing the offensive side of the ball rather than the defensive during the first round, inevitably selecting another weapon for Anthony Richardson in the form of Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
"The Colts may not have a perfect roster, but they have several pieces trending in the right direction, including quarterback Anthony Richardson," Sikkema added following the Colts' pick. "One clear area for improvement is tight end, and this draft class offers two first-round caliber options. Tyler Warren stands out as the bigger of the two, capable of excelling as both a blocker and a strong receiver, making him an ideal fit to complement Richardson's development."
It's no secret that the Colts are in desperate need of a tight end, and Warren would be an extremely worthwhile addition to Richardson's arsenal of weapons. This season, Indianapolis's most successful tight end has been Mo Alie-Cox, one who's only secured 11 receptions for 132 yards.
The offense needs a spark at the position, and that could be found with the Penn State product. Warren had a strong senior campaign with Penn State, posting 81 receptions for 978 yards and six touchdowns.
Adding another vertical threat to pair alongside the Colts' budding receiving core of Josh Downs, AD Mitchell, and Alec Pierce would undeniably benefit Richardson's development in the short and long term, putting him in the best position for success moving forward-- especially considering the current lack of firepower at tight end.
Further down the board, PFF predicted how the second and third rounds could go for the Colts, where they decided to tackle another glaring area of need in the day two selections as well: the secondary.
With the 47th pick, the Colts landed USC safety Kamari Ramsey and got Kansas cornerback Mello Dodson with the 79th. Considering Indianapolis currently ranks 29th in the NFL for passing yards allowed, adding some reinforcements at defensive back would likely be worth their while-- even if Chris Ballard and the front office wanted to double-dip in back-to-back early rounds.
Of course, it's extremely early in the scouting process for this coming draft, with the draft board inevitably set to change from rounds one to seven in the months leading up to April 2025. Regardless, based on what we know now, it'd be hard to hate an outcome like this for the Colts if it came down to it.
