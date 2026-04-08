Colts to Meet With Disruptive Georgia DT After Texans, Raiders Visits

The Indianapolis Colts will meet with Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller later this week, according to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson. Miller has already met with the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders. He will also meet with the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and Buffalo Bills.

At 6-foot-4 and 321 pounds, the Georgia product brings the kind of size and power NFL teams covet in the middle of the line. Pro Football Focus ranked Miller as the 30th-best defensive tackle in college football, handing him an 82.3 grade for the 2025 season. His run-defense grade of 88.1 ranked 10th at his position.

Over the past three seasons, Miller has recorded 64 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one pass defended. Miller earned AP First-Team All-SEC honors in 2025.

Miller primarily lines up as a 3-tech in the B gap, making him one of the more versatile defensive line prospects in this year's class. He can fill the A gap as a nose tackle thanks to his size, but his experience lining up across the defensive interior will certainly boost his draft stock.

Miller opted out of athletic testing at February's combine and Georgia's pro day. Miller did participate in positional drills at the pro day. Because he opted out of testing, Miller does not have an official Relative Athletic Score.

On film, Miller has the size to fill the running lanes. He has active hands and uses leverage to bully interior linemen. Miller shows a high motor in pass-rush situations and can collapse the pocket thanks to his burst off the line.

Colts' Defensive Line Situation

Realistically, Miller will likely be off the board by the time the Colts are on the clock. If the Colts trade back from No. 47, they'll have even less of a chance of landing the former Bulldog.

The Colts have used free agency to address their defensive interior, but every single interior lineman on their roster will be a free agent in 2027. With retirement concerns surrounding DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, Indy's future is quite murky.

Veterans Derrick Nnadi, Jerry Tillery, Adetomiwa Adebawore, and Colby Wooden will be the main rotational pieces behind Buckner and Stewart. That deep rotation would give a player like Miller few opportunities to be on the field in year one.

Of course, a pre-draft meeting doesn't mean much. Last year, none of the players the Colts reportedly met with were drafted by Indy. The Colts simply use these interviews as a chance to gauge the player's football knowledge and how well they fit schematically.

Miller is a simple watch on film. He knows how to use his size, and everyone in the league knows that. It's only a matter of refining the little details and his understanding of his role in his eventual defense. In a couple of weeks, we'll see just how interested Lou Anarumo is.