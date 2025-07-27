Colts' Alec Pierce Already Building on Breakout Year
A year ago at this time, many questioned what the future held for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce.
Coming off a down season in 2023, and with the Colts drafting AD Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Pierce's standing with the team was in limbo.
Now, the fourth-year receiver is already showing improvements in his game after a breakout campaign in which Pierce established himself as one of the best deep threats in the game.
Pierce made plays all over the field on Saturday during Day 4 of Colts training camp. While known for getting behind the defense, Pierce did his damage on crossing routes as he diced up the Colts' secondary for two touchdowns. Indy focused on red zone periods for the majority of Saturday's practice.
"It's just a day-by-day process," Pierce said. "It's great getting different looks from the defense this year, a lot more man coverage. Kind of gives you a lot of opportunities to work. Basically, every play is a one-on-one opportunity. So, (you) really get to work on your route running and your craft. So, yeah, it's definitely going to be a lot of good work this camp, just receivers versus DBs and stuff, and I think there's a lot of opportunity to get better."
Pierce has been a deep-ball specialist through his first three seasons in the league, routinely burning defensive backs for big plays. But he has been more of a one-trick pony so far. Pierce is trying to change that, focusing on improving his route running all offseason.
Part of that focus has included spending more time with wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne. Wayne was a savant at route running during his career, learning to make every route look the same from Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. Pierce has been soaking up everything he can from Wayne as he works on the nuances of route running and creating separation.
"I like to find (Wayne) and just get a little advice on the play that already happened or that's going to happen," Pierce explained. "He might come to me with, 'Hey, we've got this play coming up here, we're kind of anticipating this look. You might want to try this.' We've kind of been getting into the fine details of route running and stuff like that."
The work Pierce has put in is starting to pay off. The wide receiver looks more comfortable running a diverse route tree, and the Colts are using him on different concepts than they have in the past. Head coach Shane Steichen has been impressed with how Pierce has started camp.
"He just keeps making strides," Steichen remarked about Pierce. "Last year was a helluva year for him. He carried it over to the offseason and spring and then he's continued it in training camp. An explosive player that's got tons of ability that's making a lot of plays for us."
Although Pierce has been working on improving his route running, the Colts still plan to utilize his ability to take the top off the defense. It's an aspect of the offense that no other receiver on the team can replicate. However, using Pierce on different routes will help the offense stay unpredictable and lead to more opportunities for the wide receiver.
"You know, what's been great about him is the one-on-one's on the outside, just winning those routes," Steichen elaborated . "Whether it's running a seven cut or a one-on-one stop route, he's getting explosive at the top of the route, using his hands, getting the defenders off. So, he's making those steps too which is awesome."
"Alec's doing what I think he's always done," Michael Pittman Jr. said. "He's very consistent, he's very fast, and he's the best deep ball threat in the NFL. Alec can do anything. It's just his opportunity has been deep stuff, and maybe we'll see more intermediate, shallow stuff to add into it."
Pierce becoming a well-rounded wide receiver who can win underneath as well as take the top off a defense would not only be a positive for the Colts but also for Pierce himself in terms of his next contract. Pierce is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Colts and indicated Saturday that he will likely play out this season without a new deal.
Pierce is looking at a massive raise, one that will only increase if he adds other elements to his game. But, in typical fashion, Pierce is not worried about any of that. His sole focus is on improving his game on the field to better his team.
"I think it's that time for me, being in Year 4," Pierce admitted. "Like, I know the play, I know where to line up. I kind of know this stuff, so now I've got a lot more opportunity to just get into these fine details. That's not going to be too much for me to handle if (Wayne) tells me like, 'Hey, I want you to change this one thing up here and try this and see how it works.'"
Pierce is beginning Year 4 just as he did in Year 3, with early signs showing he is taking his game to a new level. It is not a stretch to say that the best version of Pierce may be right around the corner.