NFL Analyst Says Colts Alec Pierce ‘Most Productive’ WR for Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts lost their week one matchup with the Houston Texans 29-27. But many believe the best is yet to come from quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Shane Steichen offense. While there will be ups and downs, Richardson showcased that any play could threaten a defense to the highest degree. However, no player emerged more (outside of Richardson) than third-year receiver Alec Pierce.
Pierce caught all 3 targets for 125 receiving yards (41.7 average) and a 60-yard touchdown. Until this game against Houston, many had dismissed Pierce for the second-round rookie Adonai Mitchell. However, while Mitchell got open for 5 targets, Pierce was the explosion Indy needed in the receiving game. Through Khaled Elsayed's breakdown of all 32 NFL team's week-one observations, Pro Football Focus took notice. For Indianapolis, Pierce took the spot.
"Of all receivers to run at least 20 routes, Alec Pierce was the most productive. He picked up a massive 6.25 yards per route on the 20 he ran, over a full yard better than Jayden Reed in second spot."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Pierce is included in this entry with Green Bay Packers pass-catcher Jayden Reed. For reference, Reed will play Indianapolis in mere days after decimating the Philadelphia Eagles for 138 receiving yards (leads NFL) and a touchdown. He also scored on the ground from 33 yards out, adding up to 171 all-purpose yards and 2 scores for the contest.
If Pierce can continue to build off this incredible week one performance as soon as the road game against Green Bay, he will easily beat any previous season numbers. Pierce might be the catalyst for more intermediate/short work in the passing game for offensive weapons like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell, and Jonathan Taylor. We'll see what Steichen has in store for the Packers' defense and if Pierce has another strong outing.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.