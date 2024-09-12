ESPN Fantasy Ranks Colts QB Richardson in Elite Company for Week 2
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson put on a truly one-of-a-kind display against the Houston Texans in Week 1. Richardson racked up three separate 50-yard completions and three total touchdowns in his first game since suffering a shoulder injury nearly one year ago.
Despite completing only nine passes on the day Richardson scored a whopping 26.1 fantasy points, good enough for the 4th-best performance amongst quarterbacks in Week 1. His dual-threat abilities give him an extra edge in fantasy football where rushing yards are worth more than passing yards.
With 212 yards through the air and another 56 on the ground, the 2023 fourth-overall pick chewed apart Houston's defense in little time. The Colts only had 20:00 of possession but still managed to put up an efficient four touchdowns thanks to Richardson's arm and play making ability.
The Colts are heading into a matchup against the Green Bay Packers who allowed 34 points to a Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles team in Week 1. Hurts scored 16.4 fantasy points and ended with the 10th-best score for a quarterback, making it a favorable matchup for Richardson heading into Sunday's game.
ESPN fantasy football analysts have Richardson listed as a top-5 quarterback for Week 2, placing him just below Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.
Dual-threat quarterbacks are dominating the top of the board early in the season, so Richardson's stock could rise with another all-around performance. The Packers allowed 144 rushing yards to the Eagles last Friday and showed a few weaknesses in their rush defense.
If Richardson can take advantage of open space in the field, he could post a second consecutive week with 50+ rushing yards and a touchdown. Limiting turnovers and staying on the field are two keys that will propel any quarterback performance, so as long as Richardson gets the ball, the Colts should score.
Colts at Packers will kick off on Sunday, September 15th at 1:00 pm ET. We'll see if Shane Steichen and Richardson can propel Indianapolis to its first win of the 2024 campaign.
