Shaq Leonard to Retire With Colts on Sunday
Former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard’s career didn’t end the way anyone hoped. Injuries stole some of his trademark explosiveness, and over the past few years, it felt like watching a great story get cut short.
But on Sunday, the Colts will celebrate the player who once looked like the best linebacker in football — and the man who became the heart of Indianapolis.
Darius Shaquille Leonard, “The Maniac,” is officially retiring as an Indianapolis Colt. He’ll be honored this Sunday at halftime, where he’ll bang the anvil at Lucas Oil Stadium and address a fanbase that has loved him since the moment he stepped onto the field.
For fans, it’s a chance to honor a career that burned bright, even if it ended too soon.
From the moment he entered the league, Leonard played with a chip on his shoulder. Coming out of South Carolina State, he had something to prove and a drive to show he belonged in the league.
Leonard answered the call with one of the greatest rookie seasons in recent NFL history, leading the league in tackles and earning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018.
Leonard wasn’t just productive — he was dominant. Over six years in Indianapolis, he earned four All-Pro selections and became the engine of the defense.
Few linebackers in NFL history matched his knack for forcing turnovers, bringing energy, and delivering momentum-shifting plays when his team needed them most.
At his peak, Leonard was everywhere. Sideline to sideline, he changed games in ways the box score couldn’t capture. He made fans believe every snap could be the one where something special happened.
And Leonard’s impact stretched beyond football.
He was open about his struggles with mental health. He invested in the community. And he carried himself as a leader on and off the field, earning the respect of teammates and the admiration of football fans all across the country.
“It’s never the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog,” Leonard once said.
That line sums up his entire career. Leonard may not have played as long as Colts fans wished, but every down was fought with the heart of a lion.
When Leonard steps onto the field Sunday for his farewell, it won’t feel like goodbye. It will feel like a thank-you.
Because for Indianapolis, Shaquille Leonard will always be remembered as a Colt forever.
