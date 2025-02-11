Analyst 'Doesn't Trust' Colts' Anthony Richardson to Make Year 3 Leap
The Indianapolis Colts are officially in their 2025 offseason after Super Bowl LIX has concluded. However, it's never too early for power rankings, and Fox Sports is on the case.
In a piece detailing the way-too-early power rankings from David Helman, Indianapolis has a brutal rank at 28th. However, Helman gives his controversial reasoning, and it makes perfect sense.
Your opinion of the Colts probably hinges on how much you trust them. I personally don't trust Anthony Richardson to make the necessary leap. Perhaps more important than that, I don't really trust the organization to put him in a position to succeed.- David Helman | Fox Sports
Anthony Richardson is one of the most polarizing QBs in the league and had an up-and-down sophomore season, resulting in many believing he might not be a fit to start in the NFL. However, to say trust isn't earned at this point is also fair.
Richardson regressed from his rookie campaign and fell under 50% completion (47.7%) and turned the football over more than he threw touchdowns as a passer (eight TD passes to 12 interceptions thrown).
If Richardson wants Indianapolis to completely give him the keys to Shane Steichen's offense, he must be better or risk the franchise moving onto the next signal-caller...again.
Richardson has plenty of weapons to work with like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and breakout player Alec Pierce; the excuses won't hold weight for a third straight campaign. Arguably the biggest challenge thus far for Richardson hasn't been accuracy but staying on the field.
The former Florida Gators field general has played only 15 of 34 possible games, but luckily he's young enough to right the ship of his career before it's too late. It's also fair to claim that his head coach Steichen took steps back as a playcaller, sometimes putting Richardson in situations to fail, rather than make a leap.
The power rankings are far ahead of schedule, but 28th isn't a bad spot since it's realistic where Indy is as a team. While it's only four spots from the basement, it's also with good reason; everything hinges on the success of Richardson and he's not given much to be hopeful about minus his athleticism as a runner.
The pure QB development of Richardson for 2025 is of the utmost importance. If he can't hit a stride and struggles again, it might already be curtains for him as a starter in the Circle City.
However, on the flipside, if Richardson can make the leap and prove doubters wrong, he has tools you can't teach a quarterback that can wilt any professional defense. We'll see how his offseason training goes as the former fourth-overall pick works hard to smooth the rough edges of his game.
