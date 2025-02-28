Analyst Reveals Colts 'Dream' Players for NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are hosting the 2025 NFL scouting combine in preparation for April's draft. As prospects put on a show at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts are finalizing decisions on who to pursue with their seven draft picks.
The Colts have one pick to make in each of the seven rounds, but trades could easily change that number. In years past, Indy has been known to trade down in order to accumulate more picks and select more young talent to fill the roster.
Indy will begin its draft with the 14th overall pick, right in the middle of the first round. Analysts have conflicting opinions on who the Colts should target, but Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine feels the dream choice is obvious for Indy.
"Adding a do-it-all tight end such as Tyler Warren to their weapons cache could be the final piece that pulls everything together," wrote Ballentine. "The 6’6”, 260-pounder has the ideal frame for a team's top tight end. Pairing him with Michael Pittman Jr. will give Richardson two big-bodied receivers who can make plays downfield. His presence as a run-blocker and seam runner should give Steichen's RPOs some added pop as well."
Clearly, Penn State's Tyler Warren is the correct choice for the Colts in Ballentine's eyes. In his senior season, Warren caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. On the ground, Warren carried the ball 26 times for 218 yards and four more touchdowns.
If the Colts choose to take a chance on Warren at No. 14, his extensive toolkit can be wisely utilized in Shane Steichen's offense.
Moving on to day two, the Colts could aim for secondary help. Ballentine has the Colts targeting Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston on the second day of the NFL draft this spring.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
"The only drawback to drafting a tight end in the first round for the Colts would be that they also have needs in the secondary. Fortunately, there's a chance another cornerback like Maxwell Hairston could fall to them in the second round."
Even though he'd be a day-two prospect, Hairston could be a day-one impact player for new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Hairston's college career was highlighted by his playmaking ability, including a five-interception season in his sophomore year.
With an eye for turnovers, Hairston would fit into an already young Colts secondary room. Indy has struggled with depth at the cornerback position, so Hairston could see plenty of game time in his rookie season if the Colts take a chance on him.
Looking at day three, Ballentine feels the Colts could continue defensive improvements by aiming for linebacker Danny Stutsman.
"The Colts are either going to have to re-sign E.J. Speed or find his replacement in free agency. They don't really want to go into the draft to have to find a starting off-ball linebacker. That being said, it wouldn't be a bad idea to use a Day 3 pick to find a potential future starter. Danny Stutsman would make a lot of sense on that front."
The Oklahoma Sooner has been a leader for his defense over the past three seasons. Stutsman has surpassed the 100 total tackles mark in three consecutive years, showcasing his ability to sniff out the ball carrier.
With E.J. Speed on the open market, it could be worth drafting a new linebacker to step in. Even if Stutsman doesn't start, he could make a solid special teams guy to start his career.
The Colts have two months to prepare for the NFL draft that's set to start on Thursday, April 24th.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.