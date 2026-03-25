So far through free agency, the Indianapolis Colts have made one thing very clear about their roster intentions: they want as much firepower at defensive tackle as possible.

While Neville Gallimore departed to the Chicago Bears, Chris Ballard has made a series of moves for the defensive interior of Lou Anarumo's scheme.

Indy traded Zaire Franklin for Colby Wooden, signed Derrick Nnadi, Jerry Tillery, and Micheal Clemons. This gives serious depth behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

Will Indianapolis continue padding the A and B gaps through the NFL draft? Field Yates at ESPN believes so, slotting the monstrous Caleb Banks from Florida to the Colts with the 47th overall pick in his latest mock, predicting the first two rounds.

"Could Banks be long gone before this? It's possible, but Banks recently underwent a foot procedureand was limited to just three games in 2025.

He's 6-6 and 327 pounds and has 35-inch arms to give him pass-rushing upside. With 32-year-old DeForest Buckner returning from a neck injury, the Colts need youth at defensive tackle."

Banks played five seasons in FBS, two with Louisville (2021 and 2022) and three with Florida (2023 through 2025).

However, as Yates points out, Banks only played three games due to a broken foot that required surgery in 2025.

While that appeared to be something that could hamper Banks, he looked excellent at the NFL Combine, showing no signs of being limited.

.@GatorsFB DT Caleb Banks put on an unreal performance today:



- 6'6", 327 pounds

- 5.04 40-yard dash

- 32" vertical jump

- 9'6" broad jump@nflnetwork | @Accenture pic.twitter.com/FLWDdfKUUn — NFL (@NFL) February 26, 2026

If Banks falls to the 47th pick, Indianapolis should follow Yates' prediction and snag Banks. Yes, defensive end and linebacker are needs, but it would be hard to pass up a player like Banks.

It might draw criticism with other, more pressing needs on the defense, but Buckner (31) and Stewart (32) aren't getting any younger.

Indianapolis already acquired Wooden, who had a solid year in 2025 with the Green Bay Packers. He's only 25 and started 16 games last season. He also secured 50 tackles and accompanied that with six for loss.

If Wooden can work well in the rotation in 2026, it could give Indianapolis confidence that he'll be the next man up. If Indianapolis can also draft Banks, you may have your next defensive tackle duo after Buckner and Stewart either leave the team or retire.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) is pressured by Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) during the third quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia defeated Florida 43-20. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For his five-year career, Banks played 34 games and stacked up 48 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Banks is a well-rounded, intimidating presence for any defensive interior, and would give Indianapolis even more firepower along the trenches for new position coach, Marion Hobby.

This hypothetical pick would mean the Colts still have to figure out defensive end and linebacker, but it can still be done with time left in free agency and the other rounds in the NFL draft.

It's also safe to assume Ballard will trade back at some point to acquire additional draft picks; this is the long-time general manager's calling card come late April.

We'll see how the chips fall when Indianapolis gets their first pick in round two. It might not be the most well-received selection if it happens, but Banks has the talent to be a serious issue for offensive lines to handle.

If he falls that far, Indianapolis could do a lot worse than picking a potential Buckner or Stewart replacement.