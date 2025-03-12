Colts Make It Official, Announce Three Significant Free-Agent Moves
The Indianapolis Colts have officially announced that they agreed to deals with former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones and free safety Camryn Bynum, as well as former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward.
The moves were actually agreed upon over the last 48 hours during the NFL's free-agent negotiating window and can now be made official as of 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday.
Jones (6'5", 230, 27 years old), whose contract is reportedly for one year, $14 million, including $13.15M fully guaranteed, joins the Colts' quarterback room after spending time with the New York Giants and Vikings. His rocky tenure in New York once saw him sign a $160M contract extension before ultimately requesting his release following his benching. He then spent the remainder of 2024 with the Vikings, attempting to get his career back together. Jones will compete with Anthony Richardson to become the team's starting quarterback in 2025.
The Colts needed a smart, instinctive, playmaking free safety for new coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense, and that's exactly what Bynum (6'0", 200, 26) provides. The deal is reportedly for four years and $60M, with $26M fully guaranteed.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Bynum is a high-volume tackler, willing to get physical against the run and pass, but he's known for taking the ball away, notching 8 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, and 4 fumbles recovered in his four years with the Vikings.
Ward (6'1", 196, 28) agreed to a deal reportedly for three years, $54M, and $27M fully guaranteed. He gives the Colts an immediate top outside cornerback to go along with Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, and Samuel Womack III.
Ward won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs before becoming an All-Pro and Pro Bowler with the 49ers.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.