Colts Announce Uniform Update for Week 16 AFC South Showdown
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that the team would be hosting a white-out game during their Week 16 matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts will don their white jerseys, pants, and socks for the AFC South showdown on December 22.
According to a team release, the game marks the team's inaugural Winter White Out game, signaling that the game will become a regular occurrence for the Colts in future seasons. Fans are also encouraged to wear white to the game to turn the stadium into a "wonderland of white."
On the surface, the uniform change does not add anything new. The Colts will wear the uniform combination they normally wear during road contests. However, outside of a game during the preseason, the Colts always sport their blue home jerseys during the regular season.
The Colts hope the Winter White Out game brings an energetic atmosphere to what will likely be a pivotal game in the AFC South. The Colts are 11-5 in their last 16 home games against the Titans, including a 23-16 win in Week 5 last year. The Colts swept the Titans during the 2023 season.
Mark your calendars, Colts fans, and be sure to wear white if you plan on being at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22.
