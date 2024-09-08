Colts Anthony Richardson Throws Highlight TD to Alec Pierce vs Texans
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson connected deep with third-year pass-catcher Alec Pierce for a 60-yard touchdown pass that froze the Houston Texans in the first quarter of Sunday's contest.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Last year Pierce missed the presence of Richardson's precision deep throws. Look for the rest of the contest to feature more of Pierce on deep shots. Shane Steichen's offense has played efficiently outside of a bad missed throw from Richardson to rookie wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to lose the ball on downs.
If Indianapolis wants to defeat C.J. Stroud and the defending AFC South champions, they must continue pushing the football downfield to keep the defense honest. Expect Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor, and Mitchell to continue providing solid plays for Richardson and a Colts team looking to break a decade-long season-opening curse.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.