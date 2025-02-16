Colts' Anthony Richardson Disrespected in Latest QB Rankings
The Indianapolis Colts still have major question marks surrounding starting quarterback Anthony Richardson after another season filled with injuries, turnovers, and accuracy issues. While there were some bright spots, Richardson struggled to earn the confidence of Colts fans and coaches.
After making one of the throws of the year in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, Richardson struggled to find a consistent flow to close out the season. His oblique and back issues, along with a mid-season benching, resulted in a lack of opportunity to get into a steady rhythm.
Following the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, analyst Nick Shook released a ranking of all 59 quarterbacks who earned a starting gig. Shook ranked Richardson as the 35th-best quarterback, only five spots ahead of Joe Flacco (40th).
"Richardson's second season was supposed to be the one in which he got back on track and quickly took off toward the stratosphere in which his potential resides," wrote Shook. "It went much differently. Richardson displayed plenty of inconsistency as a passer, finishing with a completion percentage below 48 and throwing 12 interceptions. He was ineffective enough to get benched in favor of Joe Flacco."
"But Richardson was also still an effective runner and found moments of precision, especially in key moments... Overall, Richardson isn't nearly consistent enough to make most believe he's the answer for the Colts -- yet. He's not at the stage most expected him to be at after two years, and Year 3 is going to be pivotal. But if he figures it out, watch out."
Richardson started 11 games for Indy in 2024, tallying 1,814 passing yards and 499 rushing yards for 14 total touchdowns and 15 total turnovers. His 47.7% completion rate doesn't spark much hope, but his clutch game-winning drives do.
Richardson was ranked below Will Levis, who was 2-10 as a starter in 2024, and Tyler Huntley, who was 2-3 as a starter. There's no reason Levis should be ranked above Richardson, especially after posting three more turnovers and costing the Tennessee Titans multiple wins.
As one of the league's youngest quarterbacks, Richardson is getting a third shot to lead the Colts to the playoffs next season. If he can stay on the field and limit turnovers, Richardson could solve Indy's never-ending issue.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.