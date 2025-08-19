Anthony Richardson Sr. Gives Colts Far More
The time has come for the Indianapolis Colts and head coach Shane Steichen to make the biggest decision of the team's offseason: Which quarterback will start between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones.
This move could shape the future of the Colts' franchise and Steichen's job as head coach. While there are supporters of Jones becoming the next starting QB, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports isn't one of them.
On a recent broadcast, Prisco was asked straight up about his thoughts on Indy's quarterback situation between Richardson and Jones. Needless to say, Brisco gave a direct and descriptive answer: there's no upside with Jones under center.
Prisco exclaimed, "Well, you gotta settle it quickly because you're getting to the end of the preseason. But I think the decision should be Anthony Richardson, that's just me. Here's why: you know what you have in Daniel Jones. He's been a starter in this league, he's been a serviceable starter, he's had some moments where he's looked good."
Prisco concluded by saying: "But you have no upside with Daniel Jones, you have plenty of upside with Anthony Richardson, at least that's why you drafted him where you drafted him. So, why not found out what he is, who he is, and what he can do?"
Brisco is correct in his assessment; Richardson possesses far more upside than Jones, especially in Steichen's offense. Indy's offense predicates the passing attack on vertical, explosive plays, which Richardson excels in more than Jones.
As for the ground game, Jones isn't the super athlete that Richardson is. Having Richardson under center allows for more to be thrown at a defense, amplifying the effect of players like running back Jonathan Taylor.
Jones has the ability as a rushing quarterback, but Richardson is one of the best in the NFL despite his small sample size of 15 career games. As for the lack of upside of the former New York Giants QB, Jones has completed 1,437 passes for only 14,582 yards through the air. This equates to only 10.1 yards per completion.
As for Richardson, he's put together 176 completions for 2,391 pass yards. This averages out to 13.6 yards per completion, showcasing that Richardson is more explosive and has more upside, especially if he fixes his accuracy issues with shorter/intermediate throws.
Steichen's head coaching future might be on the line, but for Richardson to develop and get the precious experience he needs, he can't do it watching Jones from the sideline. Jones can elevate the floor of Indy's offense, but it's hard to imagine he'll lead the team to more than around nine wins.
Don't be surprised if Steichen decides at some point today on his next starting quarterback. It makes the most sense to give Richardson the reins so he can continue developing into the solution at quarterback that Indianapolis has desperately been looking for.