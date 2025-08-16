Shane Steichen 'Very Close' to Naming Colts Starting QB
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Green Bay Packers in their second preseason game of the year, 23-19. While the preseason contests are overlooked due to a lack of importance, this one for Indy was a big deal, given the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones.
It's been a long journey to evaluate these players for Shane Steichen. However, Steichen has revealed that he's fast approaching a decision to name the next starting quarterback. Steichen was quoted as saying he'd 'like to have a decision shortly... I'm very close.'
It appears that Steichen will have a choice made for his next starting field general ahead of the preseason finale with the Cincinnati Bengals. While it's not officially the timeframe, the feel of the situation is that it's coming soon.
It's been a true competition, especially considering neither Richardson nor Jones has distanced himself from the other in the race. However, if there was one quarterback who might have an edge, it's likely Richardson, especially after a solid performance against the Packers.
While the battle seems to have been close the entire time, Richardson and Jones each bring something unique to Steichen's offense. Richardson is far more explosive, both as a passer and runner, willing to take chances and press defenses. However, he's also more inaccurate and less experienced than Jones.
Jones will not be as willing to take chances or throw the ball deep, but will show more consistency in moving the football. Jones has a career accuracy rate of 64.1, which is encouraging if Steichen wants to play a safer option under center.
The time is ending on what has arguably been the NFL's biggest story of the entire offseason. The Colts' franchise is at a crossroads and must succeed this year to instill confidence in the triad of Chris Ballard, Steichen, and Richardson.
Indianapolis takes the field for the final preseason game next Saturday at 1 pm EST against the Cincinnati Bengals. Don't be surprised if the next Colts starting quarterback is named before then.