Pundit Believes Colts' Anthony Richardson Could Lose Starting Job
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had a rough outing for his sophomore campaign in the NFL, struggling with accuracy, turnovers, and adjusting to the speed of NFL defenses.
In a recent article from Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, the analyst details quarterbacks who will be on the hot seat to perform better in 2025, and Richardson finds himself firmly in the ranks.
Richardson has a lot of room to grow, but Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen may not have the time to wait for him to blossom next season.- Maurice Moton | Bleacher Report
As Moton alludes, Richardson's might not fit Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard's timeline given how hot their seats are. Regardless of the situation, Richardson has to leap forward in year three while Indy makes the playoffs, or this trifecta of general manager, head coach, and quarterback might be torn down to the studs. Moton continues on Richardson.
Richardson isn't a lock to start Week 1. Even if he does retain the position, the 22-year-old has to stay healthy and show progress or possibly lose the job to his competitor.- Maurice Moton | Bleacher Report
General manager Ballard hinted during his end-of-season press conference that the Colts will bring in quarterback competition to push Richardson. While Joe Flacco was an understandable signing in 2024, he wasn't threatening the former fourth-overall pick.
If the Colts sign a Trey Lance or Jameis Winston, Richardson will be pressed to be the best version of himself. Without competition players become comfortable and complacent, which might lead to a disastrous and lazy culture, something the Colts have exhibited.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson is entering a season as critical for success as Steichen and Ballard, but is under center and playing the games, putting more pressure than ever on the 22-year-old signal-caller.
After two seasons in the NFL, Richardson's numbers are hard to look at, with 176/348 completions (50.6%) for 2,391 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Richardson also has an ugly 12 fumbles as a rusher but has compiled 635 rushing yards on 111 attempts (5.7 average), and 10 rushing scores.
Regardless of Richardson's fantastic rushing abilities, quarterbacks win by making easy and difficult tosses. So far, Richardson has sailed simple passes while having a propensity to throw interceptions, which can't continue if he wants to start.
Indy's success hinges on Richardson's on-field efficiency when it's all said and done. Thus far it's not resulted in winning football and in 2024, the former Florida Gator took steps backward, not forward, in overall development.
We'll see what Ballard changes with the roster ahead of a massive offseason that will decide the trajectory of Indy's franchise. The Colts must make something happen with Richardson or risk having to part ways with their project field general.
All eyes will be on if Richardson improves and hits the gimme throws while maintaining care of the pigskin. With many jobs on the line, look for Steichen to do everything possible to put his quarterback in a position to get better and succeed.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.