Colts Anthony Richardson Exits Steelers Game w/ Injury, Flacco Enters
UPDATE: Richardson has been ruled OUT for the game with his hip injury.
The Indianapolis Colts were rolling against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. However, quarterback Anthony Richardson was injured on a running play, and then taken out of the contest with a hip injury.
But, without hesitation, Shane Steichen returned to Richardson a few plays later after Joe Flacco stepped in and ran the QB into another collision. After that hit taken in the red zone, Richardson was taken out of the game again for Flacco, this time heading off to the blue medical tent. Now, Richardson is out for the rest of the game.
However, Flacco went on to lead the Colts to a 14-0 lead after a nice TD throw to wide receiver Josh Downs.
Currently, Indy looks in complete control of a shaky Steelers offense. Since Richardson can't return, anxiety will ensue in all Colts fans and coaching staff about the youngster's future after struggles with injuries last year. Updates are likely to come, but for now, the Colts are heading toward a week four win at home.
