Philip Rivers 'Not Here to Save the Day' With Colts Comeback

When Daniel Jones went down with a torn Achilles on Sunday, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard were immediately in crisis prevention mode to try to salvage their eight-win season.

Third-string rookie Riley Leonard suffered a PCL sprain while filling in for Jones, prompting Steichen and Ballard to comb through their free-agent options with a month left in the regular season. The pickings were slim, which forced the Colts' brass to call up one man: Philip Rivers.

Rivers celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday by throwing in the Colts' facility in an impromptu workout with practice squad receivers. Rivers mulled over the thought of returning to the league for about 24 hours before saying something only Uncle Phil would say: "Dadgummit, let's freaking go."

#Colts HC Shane Steichen on QB Philip Rivers:



“Called him Sunday night and said, ‘Hey, what do you think?’ He said, ‘Heck, yeah, I’m interested!”



Rivers worked out Monday and called Tuesday: “Dadgummit, let’s freakin’ go!”



— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 10, 2025

Philip Rivers is back, but will he save the Colts?

After four and a half seasons of watching the NFL from the comfort of his own home, Rivers is back with the team he played his final snaps with. Although his return sparked excitement in the Colts community, Rivers knows that he's not the same player he once was.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) talks with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I’m not here to stinking save the year or be a hero by any means," Rivers said on Wednesday. "I’m going to know where I’m limited and as we go, it will get better if that’s the route that we end up going."

A hero or not, Rivers couldn't turn down the opportunity to play meaningful football again. "It’s kind of one of those deals, the door opens and you can either walk through it and find out if you can do it or run from it. I know that there’s risk involved, obviously, of what may or may not happen, but the only way to find out is going for it. I just felt almost like it was a gift, another opportunity to play and cut it loose with your guys and the game you love to play and the dream that you got to live."

— Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) December 10, 2025

Of course, as someone who loves the game, Rivers was watching the Colts live when Jones went down against the Jacksonville Jaguars. "I saw the injury live, and I mean, terrible. I feel terrible for Daniel (Jones)," Rivers said. "... I have to admit, I thought, ‘Well, I wonder if Shane (Steichen) will call later?’ But kind of thinking, ‘I don't know.’"

Rivers explains why he came back

Well, Steichen did call, and Rivers picked up. The veteran came in to throw, and all of a sudden, the Colts had their answer at quarterback.

"[This is] a coach that I love and an organization that I really enjoyed being with. Mr. (Jim) Irsay believing in me in that year in 2020 when it didn’t go so good in 2019. And shoot, the teammates that I was able to play with. Shoot, 14 of them are still here.”

Of the teammates that remain, the most notable include Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor, and Quenton Nelson. When Rivers stepped into the huddle, he felt right back at home.

Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of a AFC Wild Card game at Bills Stadium. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"It feels good to have teammates that I've played with," Rivers said. "I've been in the huddle with JT (Jonathan Taylor). I've been in the huddle with Quenton (Nelson). I've been in the huddle with Pitt (Michael Pittman Jr.) and Mo (Alie-Cox) and these guys. I've been in there with them. And so, something about that feels like, ‘Crap, has it been five years?' Like dang, everything feels the same."

Although he left the game at age 39, Rivers feels he could have still played a few more years. "I also left knowing I had some left in the tank, but that hasn't been weighing on me over the years. So, I didn't walk away because I felt like I was done. It was just the time to be done for my family and I, and I believe that still to have been true because it's been a great five years."

— Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) December 10, 2025

Steichen hasn't named who the starter will be more this weekend's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but it's hard to image that Rivers came out of retirement just to sit on the practice squad.

If the Colts can get any sort of decent play out of Rivers, they may be able to climb back into the playoff picture down the final stretch.

