Colts' Anthony Richardson a 'Loser' in Free Agency
The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 season possibly rides on the shoulder of young third-year QB Anthony Richardson. The Colts need more from their fourth-overall investment and are enacting a competition to bring out the best in Richardson by signing Daniel Jones.
But CBS Sports doesn't see Richardson's competition with Jones as a positive thing for the former Florida Gator. In a recent piece naming the winners and losers in free agency for fantasy football, Richardson falls in the latter category.
He (Anthony Richardson) has to keep Jones on the bench, and this is a quarterback battle to watch. At best, Richardson will be worth a late-round pick in all one-quarterback leagues.- Jamey Eisenberg | CBS Sports
Richardson's rushing ability can always help put up massive fantasy points for any manager, but he's struggled mightily as a passer. While Richardson showed promise as a passer in his rookie year through four games before a season-ending injury (59.5 percent completed passes), he dipped drastically in accuracy for 2024 (47.7 percent).
Richardson already has impressive rushing metrics for playing only 15 games
in his two-year career (635 rushing yards on 111 attempts and 10 rushing scores). But quarterbacks aren't selected as starters for their high-end rushing abilities only, they have to throw the football and push for 60+ percent completion.
Jones has struggled throughout his six years, winning only 22 games out of 69 possible contests. It might not seem like Jones is much of a threat to Richardson getting the start, but if somehow the issues with accuracy continue, the former New York Giants field general has a real shot at taking over under center.
Jones is more ready to start right now than Richardson until he shows improvement. Putting fantasy aspects into context; if Jones starts it makes Richardson irrelevant and scratches any potential for his third year, regardless of fantasy appeal.
The bigger issue is the Colts put a lot of faith into Richardson's incredibly high ceiling and potential, but so far hasn't shown he can play 17 games, as Chris Ballard said during his end-of-season press conference.
If Richardson is to be a star in Indianapolis, he must make it happen this year or the experiment might be completely scrapped. In that case, Indianapolis might try to retain Jones if he starts Week 1 or at some point during the season and shows better play than Richardson.
Richardson doesn't just need to improve as a pure passer but also must stay on the field and avoid injuries. Backup Joe Flacco had to fill in for six games due to Richardson's injury issues, and didn't lift the floor of Shane Steichen's offense much in the process.
If the Colts are to win more than eight games with Richardson, drastic steps in the right direction are needed. The offense can be stable/above average with Jones as the ceiling unless he breaks out like Sam Darnold did with the Minnesota Vikings.
But, Richardson in the driver's seat and working well makes this offense a deadly attack for any defense. Richardson is putting in the offseason work to show detractors he can be one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league.
The competition between Richardson and Jones will be the most important storyline for Indianapolis until the regular season. All eyes will watch if the athletic leader can take over Steichen's offense and bring it to new heights for a possible AFC South title and playoff spot in 2025.
