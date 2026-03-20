3 Low-Cost Free Agents Colts Should Sign

As the second week of NFL free agency wraps up, the Indianapolis Colts have kept busy adding depth names and players with starter potential.

While big-name additions are nice, most of free agency is about rounding out the roster and grabbing bargain players who could have big upside, making them low-risk, high reward.

With that in mind, here are three free agents on the market that Indianapolis could look to sign. While they don't have name power, they could surprise with the right opportunity in the Circle City.

For the estimated annual market value, I'll be utilizing the numbers from Spotrac.

Jack Cochrane | Linebacker (Estimated Annual Market Value - $2,062,125)

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jack Cochrane (43) returns to the sidelines after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

One of the biggest needs for more depth on Indy's roster is unquestionably the linebacker position.

The Colts recently signed a quality player with starter upside in Akeem Davis-Gaither. This is a big move in the right direction to help reshape the room after the departure of Zaire Franklin via trade with the Green Bay Packers.

While the Colts will likely turn to the draft for promising linebackers, veteran depth is a requirement for Lou Anarumo's defense to shine. Look no further than Jack Cochrane.

Cochrane has four years of experience and is still just 27 years old. During his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs before hitting the open market, Cochrane stacked 62 tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception through 64 games and two starts.

The area Cochrane shines the most in is coverage, cementing a rock-solid Pro Football Focus grade of 83.2, albeit on just 25 coverage snaps in 2025.

However, over his years with the Chiefs, he's shown nothing but improvement in that regard. Right now just one linebacker on the roster has shown great coverage ability, Jaylon Carlies.

However, Carlies has been consistently injured and hardly saw the field in 2025, which indicates the Colts aren't the most confident in him logging a bevy of snaps.

This would be an ultra-cheap signing that still gives the Colts more linebacker depth, while adding a player with intriguing upside like Cochrane.

Yetur Gross-Matos | Defensive End (Estimated Annual Market Value - $3,502,468)

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Colts have already seen Kwity Paye leave for the Las Vegas Raiders and Samson Ebukam leave for the Atlanta Falcons.

This immediately left two veteran holes in the edge room, which is arguably the greatest need for Indianapolis. While the Colts signed veteran Arden Key, they still need valuable depth.

Similar to the linebacker position, the Colts will surely bring in a rookie who has the chance to develop into a starter, but that can't be it. That's why Yetur Gross-Matos fits the bill.

Gross-Matos has been in the league for six seasons, bringing valuable experience to the defense. He's also just 28 years old, which indicates he can still grow as an edge rusher.

Last year, Gross-Matos played with the San Francisco 49ers and showed efficiency as a pure pass-rusher, which is what Indianapolis desperately needs in a rotational piece.

He finished with 13 pressures on 121 pass-rushing snaps, and has accrued a career-total of 17.0 sacks in 74 games.

Up until 2025, when Gross-Matos dealt with a hamstring injury that kept him to eight games, he never dipped below 2.5 sacks and stayed within that range, up to 4.5. This is perfect for what Indy needs and gives them a fresh face.

If Gross-Matos can bounce back from his hamstring setback, he's a perfect addition to Indy's edge rushing room, and allows Chris Ballard to start looking for starter-quality players in the draft.

If Indianapolis somehow executes a trade for Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jonathan Greenard, adding Gross-Matos and more through the draft could completely solidify this position.

Fred Johnson | Offensive Tackle (Estimated Annual Market Value - $1,509,370)

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) reacts after wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Braden Smith left for the Houston Texans in free agency, mostly due to the multitude of injuries he'd sustained and the emergence of Jalen Travis during Smith's absence in the last four weeks of the 2025 season.

However, Indy's offensive tackle depth behind Travis and Bernhard Raimann is simply discouraging. Blake Freeland missed the entire 2025 season with a leg fracture, but was uninspiring before that injury.

Outside of him, there's Bayron Matos and Jack Wilson on the roster, with Luke Tenuta sitting in the wake as a free agent. While Tenuta filled in admirably, a more proven tackle is needed as a backup.

Fred Johnson is just that.

With seven NFL seasons under his belt with the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles, Johnson is a great veteran for what the Colts need at offensive tackle.

He's also started 22 games and turns just 29 by the time the regular season starts. While Johnson hasn't been incredible, he's also been steady without being a liability like Freeland when he's needed to start.

Johnson would be a great insurance policy at quite a modest price by NFL standards. The Colts would be wise to bring him onto the roster.