Colts Must Set Up Anthony Richardson for Success
The Indianapolis Colts have a high-potential quarterback Anthony Richardson to develop and hopefully see take a huge step in the right direction for year three. However, it won't just take Richardson improving, but the Colts' coaching staff fostering the best situation around him possible.
Pro Football Focus honed in on the Colts organization for not putting Richardson in the best position to succeed.
The Colts haven’t exactly put Richardson in the best schematic place to succeed. They need to start dialing up more friendly concepts and asking him to air the ball out less. On top of that, they have to better protect him, as he’s played only 15 games in two seasons.- Thomas Valentine | Pro Football Focus
Richardson had a brutal 15 turnover-worthy throws (57th out of 75 eligible QBs) and dipped under 50 percent completion (47.7). He also had 12 picks thrown and nine fumbles, ending with more turnovers than scores. One area Richardson did excel was as a runner, scoring six touchdowns on the ground (third best for QBs).
While there were drops from his receivers during the 2024 season, that can't be a massive reason for Richardson's passing struggles. The week 2 performance against the Green Bay Packers during the 2024 season exemplifies the coaching staff's bad game plan for the young signal-caller.
During that contest, Shane Steichen had Richardson taking consistent deep shots early in the matchup. This didn't give Richardson the easiest transition as a passer, finishing 17/34 for 204 passing yards, one touchdown to three interceptions.
However, after Richardson returned to the starting lineup after being benched for Joe Flacco, the play calling improved, and Richardson was more involved in the ground game. Steichen can do better at scheming for Richardson's strengths, but the former fourth-overall pick has to pick up the slack as well.
Even if the Colts divvy up the best possible scenario for Richardson, it won't matter if he continues epic struggles as a pure quarterback.
As general manager Chris Ballard alluded, Richardson will face competition for the starting role under center in 2025. This will put Richardson in a position to (hopefully) bring out his best knowing that another signal-caller is behind him to push to take over the spot.
Richardson is in a pivotal season, as his future as the leader is on the line. Also, Steichen and Ballard's jobs hang in the balance and the Colts are in a 'playoffs or bust' type position. Richardson has to be better than 2024, and everything is riding on that narrative.
If he can't, the Colts might turn to whoever they bring in for the QB competition with Richardson. We'll see who the Colts decide is best for that role in 2025.
