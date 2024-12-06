Colts' Anthony Richardson Plummets in Newest QB Rankings
Over the course of the 2024 NFL season, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has embarked on a roller coaster of a sophomore campaign with numerous highs and lows throughout.
From being benched midway through the season in favor of Joe Flacco to commanding fourth-quarter game-winning drives with the season on the line, the second-year quarterback has seen it all through the Colts' 6-7 start to the year.
However, while it's been nothing short of a dramatic nine games for Richardson when starting this season, the quarterback's play up to this point hasn't quite sold a few faces around the NFL media when compared to the rest of the league's signal callers.
In particular, NFL.com and Nick Shook are the latest to throw some criticism toward Richardson in the form of a steep dropoff within their weekly quarterback index.
After previously being ranked 21st among the league's starting quarterbacks, the Colts' signal caller dropped a significant eight spots, all the way to 29th overall as he traverses his way through accuracy shortcomings and inconsistencies.
"Richardson finished strong against the Patriots, but it was another scattershot day for the second-year passer," Shook said. "His accuracy remains inconsistent, which is frustrating because when he nails passes, they're often spectacular completions. Too often, though, he throws late into traffic or attempts to make a near-impossible throw over a defender... He's still far from a finished product, but the Colts are right in proceeding forward with him."
At his 29th ranking, Richardson only ranks ahead of a small group of quarterbacks consisting of Dallas Cowboys' Cooper Rush, Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins, and New York Giants' Drew Lock. It's far from an appealing crowd to be a part of, but there's reason for optimism surrounding the Colts' signal-caller moving forward.
Richardson has two three-touchdown games within his past three matchups and has gotten into a comfortable groove in terms of being a dangerous weapon on the ground. Even if the accuracy takes time to truly develop, the Colts quarterback can remain a valuable component of this offensive unit with his explosiveness and elite ability as a rushing threat.
Regardless, Richardson's status was known to be a project as a prospect coming into his draft two offseasons ago. He's inevitably going to have the ups and downs of an extensive development process and will have some valleys to overcome during it. With more starts and further reps in the Colts' offense, we can expect the second-year quarterback to continue to get increasingly comfortable, efficient, and effective as an NFL-level signal caller.
The Colts and Richardson will have 13 days to try and get on the same page during their Week 14 bye before taking on a must-win contest on the road against the Denver Broncos.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.