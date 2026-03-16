The Indianapolis Colts are in full-go mode as free agency continues for the NFL, and still have big needs across the roster to fill if they want to succeed in what will be a competitive AFC South.

Whether offensively or defensively, Indianapolis can't address all of these areas with draft picks, as success in 2026 is a must if Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen want to keep their jobs.

With that in mind, here are three free agents who are still available that can answer the call and are realistic options for the Colts to sign.

Bobby Okereke | Linebacker

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

This entry makes way too much sense, so why not run it back with a linebacker who knows the team well?

Bobby Okereke is a plus starter who played four years with Indianapolis before signing with the New York Giants in 2023.

During his years with the Colts, Okereke looked to be on his way to stardom. He played in 64 games and secured 420 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three picks, 17 pass breakups, and four fumbles forced.

As for his three years in New York, Okereke started all 46 games he played and continued to be efficient, logging 385 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, seven fumbles forced, four picks, and 19 pass breakups.

In multiple ways, Okereke was even better playing with the Giants than he was with Indianapolis, indicating the Colts could get an elevated version of him.

The Colts need as much linebacker help as possible, especially after trading Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers. Okereke can essentially do it all, and truly shines as a cover defender.

If I were Ballard, this would be the glowing free agent on the market to bring back to the Circle City.

Taylor Rapp | Safety

Nov 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) celebrates after making an interception Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills free agent safety Taylor Rapp doesn't have a superstar name, but he's played solid football through seven years in the NFL.

After playing four years with the Los Angeles Rams and earning a Super Bowl championship ring for the 2021 season, Rapp found himself in Buffalo, where he'd suit up for another three campaigns.

Rapp has been a starter for nearly his entire NFL tenure and has displayed promise in coverage and run defense.

While he's dipped a bit in recent seasons, there isn't any clear indication that he's on a decline at 28 years old.

Rapp is a savvy defender who could transition into the strong safety role opposite Cam Bynum seamlessly. While the Colts signed Juanyeh Thomas and Jonathan Owens, neither is a surefire impact player like Rapp.

While last season saw Rapp miss 11 games due to a knee injury, he's been an otherwise great player. Through his seven seasons, Rapp has started 72 games and secured 488 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 31 pass breakups, 12 interceptions, and a pick returned for a touchdown.

Indianapolis likely will add a safety through the draft, but to effectively replace Nick Cross, a veteran like Rapp makes perfect sense and won't break the bank.

Jauan Jennings | Wide Receiver

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Colts inked Alec Pierce to a four-year, $116 million deal to retain his services after an electric 2025 campaign that saw him lead the league in receiving yards per catch for a second-straight year.

However, this led to the Colts trading Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers to free up $24 million in cap space. Now, Indianapolis must figure out how to replace their long-time WR1.

Yes, the draft is an option, but to rely on a rookie to fill in for a player of Pittman's caliber is quite the risk, that's why Jauan Jennings stands out as an option through free agency.

Out of the three players on this list, Jennings is the most unlikely, but with what's on the line for the Colts in the 2026 season, don't rule out the talented pass-catcher.

Jennings has five years in the NFL, but his last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers have seen him elevate to a true top option.

Through 2024 and 2025, Jennings has hauled in 132 catches on 203 targets for 1,618 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Given that the 49ers will probably cut ties with Brandon Aiyuk, they may re-sign Jennings since the other prominent wide receiver is Ricky Pearsall. However, if they choose not to, Indy could be a logical landing spot.

It may take around $20 million annually, but Jennings can bridge the gap left behind by Pittman while still allowing Indianapolis to invest in a wide receiver through the draft.

Even with the cap situation, Indianapolis could restructure contracts for names like DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson, thus opening up enough room to add a proven threat like Jennings.