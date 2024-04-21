Colts' Anthony Richardson Given Surprising 2024 NFL MVP Odds
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the most exciting and dynamic quarterback prospects to enter the NFL in quite some time in Anthony Richardson.
While 2023 didn’t finish the way he would have liked due to a season-ending shoulder injury, Richardson still showed incredible abilities in his short sample size operating head coach Shane Steichen’s offense. Richardson concluded his rookie campaign with four games going 50-of-84 passing (59.5%) for 577 yards, 3 touchdowns, and an interception. With his feet, Richardson rushed 25 times for 136 yards (6.3 avg), 4 touchdowns, and 8 first downs, showing fantastic abilities as a runner.
Now, Indy must look to the 2024 season, and so is Sports Betting.ag in their latest odds for the NFL MVP this upcoming campaign. Houston Texans ace C.J. Stroud surprisingly leads the charge, but Richardson is in good company after such a short 2023 season.
The metrics put Richardson tied for the 11th-highest odds overall at 25/1 (+2500). However, if Steichen can get more weapons around Richardson and help the star players like receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor, Richardson could erupt and find himself at the top of the mix for MVP. With his unique abilities as a passer and runner, he can confuse defenses that must account for both. If year two can hit a big-time stride for Richardson, he might put up insane numbers for a quarterback.
There is already an argument that Richardson is one of the fastest and deadliest runners at QB in the NFL. Throw in his incredible arm strength, a few explosive weapons, a reliable ground game, and a play caller like Steichen, and you have a potential dark-horse MVP candidate that could smash those +2500 odds.
