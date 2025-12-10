The Indianapolis Colts have officially signed Philip Rivers to the practice squad, with the feeling that soon they'll elevate the eight-time Pro Bowler to the active roster ahead of a tough matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

we have signed QB Philip Rivers to practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 10, 2025

The next step was to see what number the legendary quarterback would wear in his triumphant return to Indianapolis. Since Daniel Jones already wears number 17; the assumption was Rivers may need to don a new number.

However, since Jones is on Injured Reserve, Rivers will get to sport the number he's synonymous with yet again.

Colts will double up jersey #s. Philip Rivers gets his 17 back with Daniel Jones (17) on IR. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) December 10, 2025

While jersey numbers aren't necessarily the biggest deal, for a player like Rivers, it's a massive show of respect from the Colts to let him wear it.

Rivers isn't just one of the best quarterbacks to play the game over the last 25 years, but he is also a Hall of Fame semifinalist for this year's class.

However, if Rivers is ultimately signed to the active roster, his Hall of Fame eligibility clock resets. This means he'd need to be retired for another five years before getting back into the conversation.

It's a wild development that a 44-year-old retired QB is getting back into action after being away from the game for so long. But, the fact Rivers is willing to do this when he isn't required to deserves immense respect from NFL fans all over.

Rivers is the last Colts field general to make something of the regular season, leading the squad to their last playoff appearance before he called it a career the first time in 2020.

That year, despite being 39, Rivers posted great numbers and ran an efficient operation with Indianapolis.

Rivers finished 2020 with 4,169 passing yards, 24 touchdowns through the air, and a solid 11-5 record. Rivers would ultimately fall to the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard that year, but Rivers was incredibly close to a playoff victory (27-24).

I'm a bit surprised at the many online who have told me Philip Rivers is undoubtedly NOT a Hall of Famer.



Rivers put up numbers. Compared to two QBs who also didn't make it to a Super Bowl, he's higher on all the major statistical lists.



He's in the Canton convo. For sure. pic.twitter.com/f4nysSrkgI — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 10, 2025

Some might think that Rivers will need to study Shane Steichen's playbook and get up to speed on things. However, Rivers and Steichen have stayed in communication regarding his scheme constantly.

In fact, Rivers used Steichen's playbook when he was coaching his son Gunnar Rivers' high school football team (St. Michael Catholic).

This means that Rivers can essentially jump right in and operate Steichen's scheme without any hiccups.

The jury is still out on how Rivers will perform if he starts at Lumen Field this Sunday. While it's fun to think about Rivers turning back the clock for the Colts, it shouldn't be expected.

The Seahawks are for real, sitting at a blistering 10-3 record. Also, they possess great defensive players like Ernest Jones IV (five interceptions), Riq Woolen (11 pass breakups), and Devon Witherspoon (49 tackles in eight games).

In short, Rivers will have his work cut out for him, and the Colts will likely need to lean heavily on Jonathan Taylor to assist the long-retired signal-caller in getting back into the swing of things.

The story of Rivers is an incredible one and perfectly encapsulates the wild and quick development of Indy's QB situation.

At 44-years-old and highly immobile, nobody should bank on Rivers saving Indy's season. However, if somehow, some way, he can defy the odds and lead the Colts back to the playoffs, it will go down as one of the most improbable stories in the history of the NFL.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen on QB Philip Rivers:



“Called him Sunday night and said, ‘Hey, what do you think?’ He said, ‘Heck, yeah, I’m interested!”



Rivers worked out Monday and called Tuesday: “Dadgummit, let’s freakin’ go!”



“He’s one of the most passionate players …” pic.twitter.com/fl0Qvrryop — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 10, 2025

