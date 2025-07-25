Colts' Anthony Richardson Given No Grace in Fantasy Ranks
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. has begun his battle to win the starting job in his competition with Daniel Jones. It's overstated, but the outcome of this is massive for the Colts and the futures of both men competing.
Richardson is a freak athlete and has incredible talent, but the problem has been consistency. In brief, Richardson was dreadful at throwing the football last year, the most important attribute of an NFL quarterback.
This affected his fantasy value in 2024, especially with how much he turned the ball over and missed key throws to keep the offense on the field. Richardson has all the tools to destroy defenses, but he hasn't been able to get out of the developmental-level play, which he can't afford anymore.
Adam Rank of NFL.com gave Richardson a difficult-to-swallow-type ranking of 30th out of 32 possible quarterbacks as far as fantasy football is concerned. This places Richardson in tier five, around names like Joe Flacco, Tyler Shough, and Jaxson Dart.
"What a difference one year has made for Anthony Richardson, who was coming off the board as the QB3 overall in some spots last year and now will have to fight for his job against Daniel Jones."
Fantasy managers might only take a flyer on Richardson with how rough his second year in the NFL was, but if he can prove the doubters wrong, he would be a huge asset in leagues, with the potential to provide an immense impact.
Richardson has received all the criticism in the world due to his inability to stay healthy, wild accuracy, lack of ability to read defenses, and missing part of OTAs and training camp, but owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said Richardson "still has time to prove it."
Richardson is surrounded by a set of offensive weapons assembled to give him the best shot to succeed at the highest level. If the former fourth-overall draft pick can't elevate with names like Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., and Jonathan Taylor, then his future becomes a real discussion.
There's a breath of fresh air with the Colts franchise with how much they've added to their ranks. Coordinator Lou Anarumo was hired to get the defense on track, cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum were signed, and Tyler Warren was drafted to help the tight end position.
Now, the one thing remaining for this team to figure out is the quarterback. This is a playoff-caliber type of squad if there can be more to offer under center, which would delight the new ownership and fans all over.
