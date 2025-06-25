Anthony Richardson Possible 'Placeholder' for Next Colts QB
The Indianapolis Colts are a team that has to show out this year. The franchise has a promising future with so much talent on both sides of the ball, but everything focuses on the past quarterback issues with the Colts.
That hasn't slowed down heading into the 2025 season.
Anthony Richardson appears to be on a track to his ultimate end with the Colts, but it's too soon to say it's the definitive conclusion of his time in Indy. However, Richardson has many cons following him around as training camp approaches.
Richardson can't stay healthy. He's played a mere 15 out of 34 games while continuing to get injured during offseason practices. Richardson say's he'll be ready for training camp, but he's coming off another shoulder issue in the same area he suffered a season-ending AC joint sprain in.
Second, Richardson has to deal with Daniel Jones. The former New York Giant was signed to a short, one-year deal worth $14 million to compete with Richardson and, hopefully, bring out the best in him. After Richardson's setbacks, Jones has run with the first team and has the QB1 role.
CBS Sports has Richardson in the 'holdovers and placeholders' designation. For Cody Benjamin, it's all about being blunt when it comes to briefly evaluating Richardson.
"Injuries have plagued the Florida product for each of his erratic NFL seasons, and 2025 looks to be no exception, with newly added competition Daniel Jones already commanding first-team reps thanks to Richardson's lingering shoulder issues. The latter is a supersized specimen, but he's still a total project."
Jones may have had a rough time (outside of 2022) through six seasons with the New York Giants, but he's determined to win the gig over Richardson, which is why he chose the Colts in free agency.
Jones is also surrounded by more offensive talent than he's ever seen in his NFL career. He'll work well in the short game with Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., and tight end Tyler Warren. He also has a great ground attack with two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor in the backfield.
If Jones puts it all together with Shane Steichen's offense, it's bad news for Richardson. The Florida alum has so much talent that it's sickening, but he's been wildly inaccurate, inconsistent, turnover-prone, and shaky under pressure in the pocket.
Jones has multiple edges in this battle. Accuracy, experience, playoff success (albeit one year, one win), and understands NFL offenses better. In short, Richardson must put up a Herculean-level of improvement and has to catch up to Jones since he's been out with injury.
The Colts still believe in Richardson, but aren't messing around with this situation anymore. If Richardson really is a 'placeholder' for the next QB, he'll be one of the biggests quarterback busts in recent memory.
The Colts are in a pivotal, must-win season, so they can't wait for Richardson to develop. Watch out for the headlines regarding this quarterback competition, as they'll bend, twist, and evolve as the offseason rolls along.
