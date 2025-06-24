This Development May Decide Colts' Starting QB Situation
The Indianapolis Colts have a paramount quarterback competition unfolding as the offseason rolls along. Now the Colts are on break with the rest of the NFL before training camp begins on July 22nd.
While the Colts have talent and made key moves and additions to elevate the overall power of their roster, nothing matters more than the next starter at quarterback. Of course, this QB battle involves Indianapolis' fourth-overall selection, Anthony Richardson, and the former Duke Blue Devils signal-caller, Daniel Jones.
Another branching storyline off the competition is Richardson's continued problems with injuries. Richardson fell victim to an AC joint sprain in 2024, limiting his rookie year to just four games. While there was reconstructive, strengthening surgery on his shoulder, he was experiencing soreness during the 2025 offseason that kept him significantly out of OTAs and minicamp.
Richardson was kept behind the drills and had to operate with mental reps instead. The belief is that Richardson has to bounce back while catching up after missing so much with Jones as the QB1.
However, it's all about health for Richardson, who's only logged 15/34 games in his two-year career. Bleacher Report named Richardson and Jones' battle in Indy as the AFC South storyline to watch, featuring all eight NFL divisions.
Moe Moton has the scoop.
"Regardless of the Florida product's status, he won't beat Jones for the job with mental reps. In two seasons, Richardson has missed 19 games, mostly because of injuries. In 2023, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of his rookie campaign."
Richardson says he'll be ready for training camp, but he must stay on the field and avoid any further injury setbacks, or he'll continue falling behind while Jones gets the necessary reps to draw closer to starting under center.
Moton continues.
"Aside from poor accuracy (50.6 percent for his career), Richardson's durability issues could be the most significant impediment in a battle to retain the starting job. If he opens training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Jones will be the clear front-runner for the open position."
If Richardson ends up on the PUP list (Physically Unable to Play) heading into training camp, it's a massive blow to his chances at the starting job. Richardson can ill-afford this, especially after such a lackluster sophomore campaign where he couldn't take care of the football and had grueling issues with accuracy.
Richardson's injuries are largely out of his control, but he can't continue to get dinged up during the most important juncture in his short NFL career. If that continues, Richardson may fall under the 'bust' designation, keeping the Colts on that carousel.
Don't expect Indianapolis to give Richardson the time to develop if he starts struggling during the offseason or starts during the regular season and looks bad leading the offense. Jobs are on the line and Shane Steichen is going to select the most qualified signal-caller to start.
Right now, that's Jones who has the lead on the gig.
