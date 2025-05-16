Colts' Anthony Richardson Solution May Be Ineffective
The Indianapolis Colts are in an unenviable position with their starting quarterback. After a tumultuous-at-best season from Anthony Richardson, things became murky for what was to come for the prominent man under center.
This prompted Chris Ballard to help Shane Steichen identify if Richardson is the real deal by signing former New York Giants QB disappointment Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal. Richardson wasn't good in 2024, but Jones has been massively underwhelming in recent seasons and was left behind by the Giants to be a backup for the Minnesota Vikings.
Now, all attention goes to this battle for starting field general, and the future of the Colts' franchise hangs in the balance with nearly everything riding on what happens here.
Bleacher Report got critical of Indy's offseason move to add the struggling Jones to the quarterback room to press Richardson. Kristopher Knox didn't hold back when evaluating what the Colts did to try and bring the best out of their 2023 draft investment, Richardson.
"The Colts added former New York Giants draft disappointment Daniel Jones to compete with Richardson. While the idea of pushing Richardson is sound in theory, bringing in another team's castoff isn't going to inspire much confidence in Richardson, who was drafted fourth overall just two years ago."
Richardson was on par with his athleticism, logging 499 rushing yards on 86 attempts and scoring six times. But the rushing prowess isn't the issue, it's his passing accuracy and inability to secure the football for the offense.
Below are his passing metrics from the 2024 season, which put him at or near the bottom of the NFL as far as pure quarterbacking.
-11 games (six missed due to injury)
-126/264 completions
-47.7 completion percentage
-Eight touchdown passes
-12 interceptions/nine fumbles
Richardson's statistics indicate a quarterback who drastically regressed from his four-game rookie campaign and struggled to understand the defenses that unfolded against him.
If Richardson plays similarly to this again, it will open the door wide for Jones to reclaim a starting role in the NFL. Jones might be a more polished passer with far more league experience, but the Colts want Richardson to pan out. He also fits the Shane Steichen offense better and can make defenses pay with a more potent run ability and deep ball shots.
The struggle for Richardson isn't explosive plays with his arm or feet, but the 'gimme' throws that should be routine for a professional quarterback. Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce need Richardson (if he starts) to be more accurate so their impact can be fully felt against defenses.
Also, the Colts added Penn State tight end Tyler Warren to the fray, removing any excuses for Richardson.
The Colts' schedule for 2025 is in the books, and Richardson's eyes must be forward. If he wants to keep his name in the offensive leadership role for Steichen's game plan, 2024 can't be replicated. We'll see how the offseason shakes out with plenty of stories of this QB conundrum on the horizon for the Colts.
