Colts' Anthony Richardson a Top Add for Fantasy Title Week
The Indianapolis Colts moved to 7-8 after defeating the division-rival Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. While Gus Bradley's defense, Indy's offensive line, and running back Jonathan Taylor dominated the narrative, quarterback Anthony Richardson played well despite throwing only 11 passes.
In NFL.com's Dan Parr's piece covering top waiver targets in fantasy football for Week 17, Richardson's name comes up as a possible add at field general for managers during championship week.
How big of a risk are you willing take with a title on the line? We know from what we witnessed early this season that Richardson’s floor can be a scary place, but the ceiling? Well, that’s the thing that could win you a championship if it all comes together for him.- Dan Parr | NFL.com
Richardson has been dynamic and hectic as a passer in year two, completing 126/264 passes (47.7%) for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and twelve interceptions. While he's been sporadic with accuracy, Richardson seems to be putting it together more with reps after his benching for Joe Flacco.
Parr continues.
There is plenty to like about his production since he returned to the starting lineup in November, even though he did complete just seven passes on Sunday, when the Colts pounded the rock 50 times.- Dan Parr | NFL.com
Richardson was 7/11 passing (63.6%) for 131 passing yards, one touchdown, and an interception against the Titans. Richardson tacked on nine rushing attempts for 70 yards (7.8 average) and another score with his feet, marking two all-purpose. As Parr points out, Richardson barely had to lift a finger with Taylor's 29 carries 218 rushing yards (7.5 average), and three scores.
Through the statistics mentioned, Richardson has displayed that he doesn't need to throw the ball much to make a massive impact for fantasy purposes.
Parr concludes on Richardson's risk factor if considered for a fantasy manager.
The dual threat has posted 20-plus fantasy points in three of his last five outings, averaging a highly respectable 19.4 fantasy points per game in that span. He has a favorable matchup this week against the Giants. If you like living dangerously, roll the dice.- Dan Parr | NFL.com
Richardson's fantasy allure lies entirely in his boom-or-bust capabilities. As Parr points out, if Richardson falls apart in a contest there's a chance it's crippling for fantasy managers. However, when efficient and explosive, Richardson can tee off, especially on a team struggling like the New York Giants.
Can Richardson and Indy's offense be efficient and turnover-free in Week 17 against the Giants? Richardson won and completed 63.6% of his passes, but he still threw an interception (fifth in the last three games). Shane Steichen and Indianapolis must win out and finish 9-8 to have any hope of a playoff spot; we'll see if a winning streak can come to fruition against New York on Sunday.
