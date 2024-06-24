Colts Anthony Richardson a Top Fantasy Football Quarterback for 2024
The Indianapolis Colts have multiple players with fantasy football appeal who can help take anyone's team to the next level. Names like wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor are likely the two biggest non-QB players for Indianapolis in fantasy drafts. However, everyone needs a quarterback to anchor their fantasy lineup, and Anthony Richardson could be on deck for a massive performance for fantasy managers in 2024.
Recently, ESPN fantasy football expert and NFL analyst Field Yates compiled his top ten fantasy quarterbacks ahead of July. For Richardson, he finds himself among the best field generals the league has to offer.
Richardson could only see four NFL games but displayed reliability as an explosive fantasy quarterback. With Richardson's pocket presence, deep ball ability, and insane athleticism, he has multiple ways to score, gather yards, and make a big-time impact. Richardson concluded 2023 with 50/84 passes completed for 577 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He also added 25 carries for 136 rushing yards and another four scores. Richardson finished his rookie campaign with 713 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage.
2024 is a new season and another chance for Richardson to make a statement in a Shane Steichen offense perfectly suited for his skills. For Richardson to be in company with Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) show how high analysts and NFL experts are on the former Florida Gator.
Tack on weaponry like Taylor and Pittman, as well as receivers Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell, Alec Pierce, and Richardson could have a huge season in his sophomore NFL year. However, while it's fun to think about what Richardson could do in 2024, he must remain on the field and avoid as many injuries as possible. Regardless of how incredible Richardson is his injury history works against his cause; and Indianapolis knows what must be done to keep him healthy.
Richardson has all the abilities and a great system around him to succeed. Along with an offensive line boasting the likes of Quenton Nelson (left guard), Ryan Kelly (center), and Bernhard Raimann (left tackle), Richardson will be able to operate the offense and stay protected while also having the mobility and awareness to escape pressure.
Look for a renewed sense of purpose from the Colts after a better-than-expected 9-8 finish last year, but no AFC South crown or playoff spot to accompany the performance. Steichen and Richardson must hit the ground running to compete with a stacked AFC conference and the bundles of rising talent in their division.
