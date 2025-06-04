Colts Will Want to Avoid 'Nightmare' Scenario
The Indianapolis Colts have missed the playoffs in four straight seasons. Two of those seasons were under head coach Shane Steichen, but general manager Chris Ballard was there for all of them.
Heading into the 2025 season, Steichen and Ballard are both at risk of losing their jobs if results don't come soon. The leash has been shortened drastically for Indianapolis' front office following a pair of mediocre seasons that were filled with quarterback controversies.
2023 fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson has struggled to stay on the field, starting 15 of a possible 34 games. In those 15 games he's started, Richardson has left the field early due to injury in three of them. Basically, Richardson has finished 12 full NFL games.
The Colts signed former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones at the start of free agency in an attempt to foster competition for the starting job, but that might not do much if the goal is postseason football, and that isn't achieved.
Bleacher Report analyst Brad Gagnon described every team's "nightmare scenario" for the 2025 season, and for the Colts, it revolves around the success of Richardson and Jones.
"A scenario in which they win enough games to lack significant Round 1 draft capital but also don't get enough out of either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones to be confident in the quarterback situation entering 2026," wrote Gagnon.
The Colts have had two straight years of mid-first-round picks, selecting 15th overall in 2024 and 14th overall in 2025. Indianapolis is missing out on top-10 talent while simultaneously falling short of meaningful football.
Through two seasons, Steichen has coached the Colts to 17 wins and an equal number of losses. That sort of mediocrity can't fly if he wants to stay in charge. Richardson and Jones will play a major role in determining not only this franchise's future, but Steichen's and Ballard's as well.
Last year, Richardson started 11 games and threw for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Jones started 10 games in New York and won just two of them while throwing for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Neither guy sticks out, but Richardson likely has the upper edge thanks to his connections to the front office. It'd be a better look for the organization for the guy they drafted to lead the team to the playoffs, but that's far from a guarantee.
The Colts need reliable quarterback play more than anything. Having the same guy under center for every snap would help, too. Letting receivers and blockers feel more comfortable with who they're protecting is step one in building a Super Bowl-worthy team.
No matter who wins the job, the Colts should try to stick with them for as long as possible. There's no point in flip-flopping starters every week, especially if the result is a loss every time.
