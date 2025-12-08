The Indianapolis Colts were dealt a major blow on Sunday when quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a non-contact Achilles injury in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This injury is unrelated to his fractured fibula in his left leg.

Jones’ injury had already raised concerns inside the building, but the latest evaluation reportedly delivered the worst-case outcome the Colts hoped to avoid.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Jones will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn Achilles tendon, which leaves Riley Leonard as the lone healthy quarterback on the Colts' active roster.

Impact on the Colts’ Quarterback Situation

The timing couldn’t be worse. The Colts have been battling through a demanding stretch of the season, and losing their starting quarterback creates a ripple effect across the entire offensive structure. Colts head coach Shane Steichen now faces critical decisions regarding game-to-game strategy as they navigate this unexpected setback.

Leonard, a sixth-round pick in this year's draft, finished the loss completing 18 of his 29 pass attempts for 145 yards and an interception. Leonard scored his first career touchdown in garbage time thanks to a 5-yard rush.

Anthony Richardson Sr. would be the backup, but he's still recovering from an orbital fracture he suffered in pre-game warmups in Week 6. Steichen claims that Richardson could return this season, but the team has not opened his 21-day practice window yet.

Now sitting at 8-5, the Colts must figure out a way to salvage their playoff hopes while they still can. Next weekend's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks is no easy task, but the Colts can't afford a fourth consecutive loss.

Locker Room Reaction

The vibes in the locker room after the game weren't good. "That was one of the most dejected locker rooms I've experienced after a regular season game in all my (many) years," ESPN reporter Stephen Holder wrote on X.

The Colts lost their leader and signal caller, the guy that everyone was rallying behind. After a fairytale start, the Colts are reeling with four games left to play. The crushing update not only affects the offense but also the morale of a group that has already weathered multiple injuries this season.

What Does This Mean for the Colts' Future?

Jones is on a one-year prove-it deal, and the Colts reportedly were interested in giving him a new contract before he went down with an injury. Jones was expected to draw serious interest in free agency, but the future is murky now.

A torn Achilles takes a long time to recover, so Jones may not even be ready by the start of 2026. The Colts still have Richardson under contract for one more year, and the team has the choice to exercise his fifth-year option if they wish.

Leonard, of course, has plenty of years left on his contract, but there's a reason he's the third-string quarterback. His accuracy isn't where Colts coaches want it, but they may have no other choice but to roll with him for the rest of the year.

Indy also has Brett Rypien on the practice squad, and they may have no other choice but to call him up for next weekend's clash against the Seahawks.

