Daniel Jones Injury Puts Colts' Present and Future in Tremendous Limbo

The 2025 season was supposed to be different for the Indianapolis Colts.

The team got off to an 8-2 start behind one of the most prolific offenses we have seen in years. That prolific offense was led by Daniel Jones, the retread quarterback of the New York Giants who was resurrecting his career to new heights in Indy. The combination of Jones and head coach Shane Steichen looked to be a perfect match, launching the Colts into AFC contention.

A month later, and everything has come crashing down yet again for an organization that has seemingly been cursed since No.18 left the building.

Jones suffered a non-contact Achilles injury on his right leg during the Colts' 36-19 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The injury occurred near the end of the first quarter, and Jones was quickly ruled out for the game. While more tests will take place on Monday to confirm the severity of the injury, the Colts fear the worst.

"Could be season-ending," Steichen revealed about Jones' injury after the game. "I don't know the full details on that, but we'll get more clarity on it.

"It's not looking good."

Just a terrible scene for Daniel Jones, who has been one of the NFL’s best stories this season. pic.twitter.com/tprN0do6F1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 7, 2025

Jones had given the Colts hope that they had finally found a quarterback who could lead the team to its first playoff appearance since 2020. Through the first 12 games, Jones was completing a career-high 67.9% of his passes for 3,041 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added five rushing touchdowns, proving to be an asset on scrambles and QB-sneaks.

Jones' effectiveness had decreased in recent weeks as he battled through a fractured fibula on his left leg – the opposite leg of his Achilles injury. While his mobility was hindered, Jones pushed through the pain, determined to continue playing for his teammates. The Colts still had everything in front of them, and Jones left it all on the field until his body literally broke down.

"Feel like I still really haven't processed it," a shocked Alec Pierce stated. "Feel terrible for him. You never want to see that happen. He was putting so much on the line for us."

When Jones went down, the entire demeanor of the Colts changed. The team seemed to be in a state of shock over what had just transpired. A punch to the gut delivered in the worst way possible.

While the team never stopped fighting, everyone knew the battle was over.

"It's a dagger," Kenny Moore II said. "It's a dagger to lose a veteran, to lose a guy that's experienced. To lose a guy that's been here all season."

"That's our team leader," Pierce mentioned. "That's our team captain right there. Everything runs through him. ... It's brutal."

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) gets up off the turf after being injured in a play in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite experiencing the most devastating injury of his career, Jones was worried about what he could do to help the team. Jones rejoined the Colts on the sideline with a boot on his right foot, cheering on his teammates as they continued to fight. He sat beside Riley Leonard on the bench, coaching up the rookie quarterback who was thrown into the fire when Jones went down.

"Daniel is the toughest guy that I've ever been around by far in my life," Leonard said. "He's the most competitive person that I've ever met. It's no surprise he came back out there and cheered us on. I remember going over to the sidelines, and he was the first one to put the raincoat on me, the first one to ask me what I see on that play and help me out and what to expect in certain situations. It's just exactly who he is."

Always putting the team above himself and doing whatever he can to help his teammates is exactly why Jones has become one of the most beloved and admired figures in the locker room in such a short amount of time.

Daniel Jones will undergo surgery for his torn Achilles and is OUT FOR THE SEASON



Hoping for a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aweMxQMBNY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2025

"It's off the charts," Steichen remarked about Jones' character. "The guy is as top-notch as it gets. One of the best I've ever been around in the quarterback room. Just his mentality and the way he goes about his business, the way he works, the way he treats people. Just phenomenal."

And unfortunately, the Colts will not get to see how far a healthy Jones can take them this season. Which begs the question, where do the Colts go from here?

Realistically, the 2025 season seems lost. The Colts have dropped three straight games and find themselves outside the playoff picture with four games remaining. Indy also has the toughest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL, with its opponents holding a combined record of 36-16.

Jones is done for the year, and Anthony Richardson Sr. has yet to be cleared for contact after suffering a fractured orbital bone in a freak pregame accident before the Colts' matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 12. That leaves Leonard, a sixth-round pick, as the team's starting quarterback for the tough stretch run.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) leaves the field with an apparent injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The quarterback situation for the Colts in 2026 now becomes incredibly murky as well. Everyone expected Jones, a free agent this spring, to sign a multi-year deal to remain in Indy. But the recovery timeline for an Achilles injury is typically 9-12 months, meaning there's a chance Jones could miss most of next season. There is also no guarantee that Jones will return to the player he was before the injury, meaning a long-term deal is unlikely.

If Jones does not return or is not ready to go when the season begins, Richardson seems like the most likely starter for 2026. Richardson will be entering the final year of his rookie deal (if the Colts do not exercise his fifth-year option) and presents a better option than anyone else who is expected to be available. It would be Richardson's last chance to prove that his abilities on and off the field have developed enough to be Indy's quarterback for the future.

If neither Jones nor Richardson can bounce back, the quarterback situation in Indy will be in as dire a position as it has ever been. The Colts are lacking a first-round pick in each of the next two NFL drafts due to the Sauce Gardner trade, meaning a top pick for a young signal caller would not be possible until...2028.

If it gets to that point, the Colts would likely be entering a full-scale rebuild. Steichen, general manager Chris Ballard, and their staffs would be gone. A new regime would be hired, and the current core groups of players would be moved in favor of youth, cap space, and draft capital.

The Achilles injury to Jones will not only shape how the Colts finish the 2025 season. It has a chance to shape the direction of the franchise for years to come. Sure, there is a path where Jones recovers quicker than expected, picks up where he left off, and the Colts can contend next year if healthy.

However, at this point, the more likely outcome is that things will get much worse before they get better for an organization that had so much hope just a few short weeks ago.

Recommended Articles