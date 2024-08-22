How To Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Bengals | Preseason Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals are set for a primetime preseason matchup at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night following a joint practice earlier this week. Second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson will be starting Thursday's matchup along with most other starters. The Bengals opted to rest their key players, so Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins will not be taking the field.
Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen will get one last look at his team in action before they kick off the regular season against the Houston Texans in two weeks.
Here's how you can catch the action.
Colts @ Bengals
- Date/Time: Thurs., Aug. 22 at 8:00pm ET
- Where: Cincinnati; Paycor Stadium
- Television*: Amazon Prime Video – Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
*Fans in the Indy area can watch on FOX 59
- Stream: NFL+ (out-of-market livestream available)
- To find out what games will be on in your area, check here
- Radio: 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network – Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Joe Reitz (analyst), Larra Overton (sideline)
Thursday's primetime duel will give the Colts' offense a light test before heading into Week 1 of the regular season. Keep an eye on positional battles at wide receiver, safety, and backup quarterback throughout the game.
