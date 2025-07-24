Colts, Bernhard Raimann 'Not On The Same Page' in Contract Talks
As the Indianapolis Colts kicked off training camp for the 2025 season this week, it could be the final training camp in Indy for some players who are entering the final year of their contracts.
One player entering a contract season is starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann. A third-round pick out of Central Michigan in 2022, Raimann has gone from a raw developmental project to one of the top-15 left tackles in the NFL. He has become one of the most important pieces to the offense, with room to continue improving at only 27 years old.
But when it comes to a contract extension, Raimann and the Colts have a ways to go before common ground can be reached. Raimann opened up about where things stand with extension talks on Query & Company Thursday.
"Obviously, we love it here," Raimann said. "Would love to get things done. I'm not involved in this. Obviously, you have an agent that takes care of this. From my understanding, they aren't on the same page about things right now. But for me as a football player, I'm preparing for the season because that's what matters."
Raimann confirmed that the Colts and his agent have begun preliminary talks on a contract extension. However, it seems that the two sides still remain far apart when it comes to the numbers that make up the deal.
"From my understanding is that the numbers don't always quite add up yet," Raimann elaborated. "The way they ... They might value (the) position differently than (what) my team thinks it is, but we're working on things."
The price for high-caliber starting left tackles has certainly risen over the years. According to Spotrac, Raimann is expected to earn around a three-year, $61.9 million deal. If those numbers come to fruition, Raimann's $20.6 million average would rank sixth in the NFL among left tackles.
Raimann has become incredibly valuable for the Colts. Next to Quenton Nelson, Raimann is the best talent on Indy's offensive line. When healthy, there is little worry about Raimann holding his own against the best pass rushers in the league.
Pro Football Focus graded Raimann as the eighth-best tackle in the NFL a season ago. He was credited with only four sacks allowed and 20 pressures given up in 471 pass blocking snaps. The Colts have full confidence in Raimann protecting the blindside of whoever wins the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones.
Raimann understands the value that he brings to this team and hopes that the Colts will see it the same way. Until then, he is only focused on what he can control, and that is having a career year on the field.
"I'm well aware of that," Raimann admitted about his positional value. "I know that, my agent knows that, hoping the Colts know that too. Obviously for me, it's about the here and now. I'm improving, I'm working on this (season). I have a guaranteed season with the Colts right now.
"That's what I'm working on. That's what we're working towards, that Super Bowl. And everything else is up to people outside of right here."
It is still very early in the negotiating process for Raimann and the Colts. However, if the Colts drag their feet and Raimann takes another jump, the price tag to keep him will certainly increase.
In the end, the likely outcome is Raimann and the Colts agree on an extension that will keep the left tackle entrenched on Indy's offensive line for years to come. Until a deal is reached, it will be an interesting storyline to follow throughout training camp and maybe even the regular season.